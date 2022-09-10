Just SuperJust Super

Eleven-year-old Hedvig is too clumsy to become a superheroine. In order to be able to follow in the footsteps of her father Super Lion, she accepts the challenge of convincing everyone she has what it takes. more

Just Super - Trailer

About this Movie

Just Super

Eleven-year-old Hedvig is too clumsy to become a superheroine. In order to be able to follow in the footsteps of her father Super Lion, she accepts the challenge of convincing everyone she has what it takes.

