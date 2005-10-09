3 seasons available

Shakugan no Shana

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2005

Yuji Sakai learns there is more to the world than school and finding a girlfriend when he meets a sword-wielding girl with fiery red eyes and flame-co...more

Yuji Sakai learns there is more to the world than school and finding a girlfriend when he meets a sword-wielding girl with fiery red eyes and flame-co...more

3 seasons available (144 episodes)

3 seasons available

(144 episodes)

Episode 1

(Dub) A Lost Being

Yuji has vanished, and Bal Masque is gearing up for a final assault. Shana returns to Misaki City, believing he's still alive, but uncertain of what to do next as Outlaw prepares for the last battle.
Episode 1

(Sub) A Lost Being

Yuji has vanished, and Bal Masque is gearing up for a final assault. Shana returns to Misaki City, believing he's still alive, but uncertain of what to do next as Outlaw prepares for the last battle.
Episode 2

(Dub) That Which Comes

Sydonay destroys the Shanghai Outlaw forces. Meanwhile, the master of Bal Masque revives, and with Yuji's body. Yuji, however, doesn't seem all that upset by this...
Episode 2

(Sub) That Which Comes

Sydonay destroys the Shanghai Outlaw forces. Meanwhile, the master of Bal Masque revives, and with Yuji's body. Yuji, however, doesn't seem all that upset by this...
Episode 3

(Sub) To Embark Upon a Journey

Yuji is in back in Misaki City. He visits all the places he used to go and remembers how he came to this point. At the same time, Margery detects the presence of a powerful Crimson Lord, and prepares for a fight.
Episode 3

(Dub) To Embark Upon a Journey

Yuji is in back in Misaki City. He visits all the places he used to go and remembers how he came to this point. At the same time, Margery detects the presence of a powerful Crimson Lord, and prepares for a fight.
Episode 4

(Dub) Reunions and Chance Meetings

The Crimson Lord that appeared in Misaki City was Yuji. None of them are willing to believe it, until he wreathes himself in black flames and rises into the sky.
Episode 4

(Sub) Reunions and Chance Meetings

The Crimson Lord that appeared in Misaki City was Yuji. None of them are willing to believe it, until he wreathes himself in black flames and rises into the sky.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Captive Flame Haze

Margery's mind has been destroyed, and Shana captured by Yuji. Cut off, and with no support from Outlaw, Wilhelmina plots to infiltrate the Star of Darkness Castle alone.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Captive Flame Haze

Margery's mind has been destroyed, and Shana captured by Yuji. Cut off, and with no support from Outlaw, Wilhelmina plots to infiltrate the Star of Darkness Castle alone.
Episode 6

(Sub) In Your Hand

Satou has gone to the Tokyo Outlaw to act as a messenger, but when he gets there he's locked in a room and held hostage. Outlaw wants to use him as bait to get Wilhelmina to help them, but Flame Haze Rebecca Reed has other ideas.
Episode 6

(Dub) In Your Hand

Satou has gone to the Tokyo Outlaw to act as a messenger, but when he gets there he's locked in a room and held hostage. Outlaw wants to use him as bait to get Wilhelmina to help them, but Flame Haze Rebecca Reed has other ideas.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Divine Gate

A jealous Hecate attempts to kill Shana. Yuji tells her why he's keeping her alive: if Alastor can find a new contractor, he can use his ultimate magic to ruin their plans. Meanwhile, Yoshida wonders why she was given the Hiralda, and what it means.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Divine Gate

A jealous Hecate attempts to kill Shana. Yuji tells her why he's keeping her alive: if Alastor can find a new contractor, he can use his ultimate magic to ruin their plans. Meanwhile, Yoshida wonders why she was given the Hiralda, and what it means.
Episode 8

(Dub) The War Begins

The Grand Order reaches its second stage, and the forces of Bal Masque begin their assault They launch huge attacks both in Europe and Asia. Wilhelmina searches for a certain Treasure, which she believes to be the key to rescuing Shana.
Episode 8

(Sub) The War Begins

The Grand Order reaches its second stage, and the forces of Bal Masque begin their assault. They launch huge attacks both in Europe and Asia. Wilhelmina searches for a certain Treasure, which she believes to be the key to rescuing Shana.
Episode 9

(Dub) To the Castle of the Star of Darkness

Striking through a hidden passage, Wilhelmina and her friends attack the Castle of Crystal Darkness while Yuji and Trinity are away. As they tear through the castle's defenses, Shana takes advantage of the distraction to escape.
Episode 9

(Sub) To the Castle of the Star of Darkness

Striking through a hidden passage, Wilhelmina and her friends attack the Castle of Crystal Darkness while Yuji and Trinity are away. As they tear through the castle's defenses, Shana takes advantage of the distraction to escape.
Episode 10

(Dub) Crossing

The Crimson Lord Uval attempts to stop Shana from escaping. As she tears through his clones, she remembers her training with Margery.
Episode 10

(Sub) Crossing

The Crimson Lord Uval attempts to stop Shana from escaping. As she tears through his clones, she remembers her training with Margery.
Episode 11

(Dub) Feelings Heard

Shana heads into the Divine Gate as the Outlaw forces attempt to take the castle. Decarabia, the commander of the Bal Masque armies, is forced to appear in our world to buy a few moments of time.
Episode 11

(Sub) Feelings Heard

Shana heads into the Divine Gate as the Outlaw forces attempt to take the castle. Decarabia, the commander of the Bal Masque armies, is forced to appear in our world to buy a few moments of time.
Episode 12

(Dub) Words of a Vow

Inside the rift between worlds, Shana is confronted by the powerful Crimson Lord, the Destructive Blade Sabrac. Shana goes on ahead and leaves her friends to fight it. Still, she's too late, and the Snake of the Festival revives...
Episode 12

(Sub) Words of a Vow

Inside the rift between worlds, Shana is confronted by the powerful Crimson Lord, the Destructive Blade Sabrac. Shana goes on ahead and leaves her friends to fight it. Still, she's too late, and the Snake of the Festival revives...
Episode 13

(Sub) From Rift to Rift

The Divine Gate is under attack, but who can prevent its destruction, and at what cost?
Episode 13

(Dub) From Rift to Rift

The Divine Gate is under attack, but who can prevent its destruction, and at what cost?
Episode 14

(Sub) Declaration of the Grand Order

The Snake of the Festival has returned, and all is lost. Yuji declares his Grand Order, and the remaining Flame Hazes attempt to retreat to the Heaven's Road Palace as Haborym follows.
Episode 14

(Dub) Declaration of the Grand Order

The Snake of the Festival has returned, and all is lost. Yuji declares his Grand Order, and the remaining Flame Hazes attempt to retreat to the Heaven's Road Palace as Haborym follows.
Episode 15

(Sub) Rout in the Rain

Outlaw's last hope is to get the surviving members of its team to the Heaven's Road Palace and escape. The task seems hopeless, but help is offered from a surprising source...
Episode 15

(Dub) Rout in the Rain

Outlaw's last hope is to get the surviving members of its team to the Heaven's Road Palace and escape. The task seems hopeless, but help is offered from a surprising source...
Episode 16

(Sub) To Battle, Once More

Sophie gives the defeated Outlaw forces four hours to make a decision: to attempt a desperate final plan with Shana, or to allow Yuji and the Snake of the Festival to create Xanadu, buying a temporary peace but endangering the world in the distant future.
Episode 16

(Dub) To Battle, Once More

Sophie gives the defeated Outlaw forces four hours to make a decision: to attempt a desperate final plan with Shana, or to allow Yuji and the Snake of the Festival to create Xanadu, buying a temporary peace but endangering the world in the distant future.
Episode 17

(Sub) For Whose Sake?

As denizens all over the world head to Japan for the creation of Xanadu, Flame Hazes begin a campaign of airport terrorism to stop them. Meanwhile, Yuji goes to Misaki City where he meets with Yoshida. He needs her help for the final phase of his plan...
Episode 17

(Dub) For Whose Sake?

As denizens all over the world head to Japan for the creation of Xanadu, Flame Hazes begin a campaign of airport terrorism to stop them. Meanwhile, Yuji goes to Misaki City where he meets with Yoshida. He needs her help for the final phase of his plan...
Episode 18

(Sub) Spiral of Conflict

Yuji is ready for his final declaration, and begins the process of creating Xanadu in Misaki City. The remaining Gods of the Earth help the heroes intervene, but will they make it in time?
Episode 18

(Dub) Spiral of Conflict

Yuji is ready for his final declaration, and begins the process of creating Xanadu in Misaki City. The remaining Gods of the Earth help the heroes intervene, but will they make it in time?
Episode 19

(Sub) What the Wind Calls

The battle over Xanadu intensifies. As Bal Masque temporarily gains the upper hand, surprising faces show up to change the tide.
Episode 19

(Dub) What the Wind Calls

The battle over Xanadu intensifies. As Bal Masqué temporarily gains the upper hand, surprising faces show up to change the tide.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Egg of the World

As Hyakki Yakou carries Kazumi off the battlefield, Earnest goes to meet with Rofocale. Rofocale is a servant of the God of Guidance, and he needs an oracle...
Episode 20

(Sub) The Egg of the World

As Hyakki Yakou carries Kazumi off the battlefield, Earnest goes to meet with Rofocale. Rofocale is a servant of the God of Guidance, and he needs an oracle...
Episode 21

(Dub) One Reason

Shana has altered the spell that creates Xanadu. In the new world, no one will be able to devour humans to gain their power of existence. To make sure that no one ever eats humans again, the Four Gods of the Earth start killing Denizens.
Episode 21

(Sub) One Reason

Shana has altered the spell that creates Xanadu. In the new world, no one will be able to devour humans to gain their power of existence. So that no one ever eats humans again, the Four Gods of the Earth start killing as many Denizens as possible.
Episode 22

(Dub) Dream of the Stranger

Hyakki Yakou is surrounded by thousands of Denizens as they seek refuge in the tower. Sale's battle with the professor comes to an end, as Shana's true plan is revealed.
Episode 22

(Sub) Dream of the Stranger

Hyakki Yakou is surrounded by thousands of Denizens as they seek refuge in the tower. Sale's battle with the professor comes to an end, as Shana's true plan is revealed.
Episode 23

(Dub) Dream of the God

Sophie's plan works, and the Thunderous Chant of Awakening speaks. But she speaks of something unexpected: a new form of life being created by Engage Link...
Episode 23

(Sub) Dream of the God

Sophie's plan works, and the Thunderous Chant of Awakening speaks. But she speaks of something unexpected: a new form of life being created by Engage Link...
Episode 24

(Sub) Opening from the Ending

The gate is open, and the Crimson Denizens have left for Xanadu. All that's left now is to settle things between Shana and Yuji. Yuji is intent on leaving Shana behind, and she's intent on stopping him...
Episode 24

(Dub) Opening from the Ending

The gate is open, and the Crimson Denizens have left for Xanadu. All that's left now is to settle things between Shana and Yuji. Yuji is intent on leaving Shana behind, and she's intent on stopping him...

3 seasons available (144 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial