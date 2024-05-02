Cesar is a successful lawyer in Marbella, the world capital of the mafia. He knows that to succeed, he must never cross certain lines. But he discovers that he is in danger and that he is the one who needs a lawyer.more
Cesar is a successful lawyer in Marbella, the world capital of th...More
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Cesar is a successful lawyer in Marbella, the world capital of the mafia. He knows that to succeed, he must never cross certain lines. But he discovers that he is in danger and that he is the one who needs a lawyer.
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Marbella
Cesar is a successful lawyer in Marbella, the world capital of the mafia. He knows that to succeed, he must never cross certain lines. But he discovers that he is in danger and that he is the one who needs a lawyer.