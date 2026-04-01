About this Show
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)
Juampi is a lonely child whose life is surrounded by luxury. He considers his father the humblest benefactor in Medellín, with a fortune that obliges them to live with bodyguards who also work as his playmates. However, this ideal world starts to crumble when he learns that his beloved “nannies” are hitmen hired to give their lives to his family, and that his father, Pablo Escobar, is the most feared and wanted drug trafficker on the planet. This is the story of a child who loses his innocence by inheriting a war that does not belong to him while carrying the stigma of a last name that will transform his life into a race against death. Juan Pablo Escobar narrates, in first person, how it was to grow up inside the Medellín Cartel, the most powerful criminal empire of his time.