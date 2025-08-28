Two civilians get caught up in a cartel's uranium smuggling across North Africa; facing a nuclear threat, they must decide whether to save themselves or stop the bomb delivery while evading agencies and traffickers.more
Two civilians get caught up in a cartel's uranium smuggling acros...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Two civilians get caught up in a cartel's uranium smuggling across North Africa; facing a nuclear threat, they must decide whether to save themselves or stop the bomb delivery while evading agencies and traffickers.
About this Show
Atomic
Two civilians get caught up in a cartel's uranium smuggling across North Africa; facing a nuclear threat, they must decide whether to save themselves or stop the bomb delivery while evading agencies and traffickers.