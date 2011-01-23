This sizzling series follows the crazy, sexy and often hilarious lives of sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as they invade the Big Apple--and take advantage of all the glitz, glam and flirty fun New York City has to offer!more
This sizzling series follows the crazy, sexy and often hilarious ...More
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This sizzling series follows the crazy, sexy and often hilarious lives of sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as they invade the Big Apple--and take advantage of all the glitz, glam and flirty fun New York City has to offer!
About this Show
Kourtney & Kim Take New York
This sizzling series follows the crazy, sexy and often hilarious lives of sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as they invade the Big Apple--and take advantage of all the glitz, glam and flirty fun New York City has to offer!