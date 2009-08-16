They may be coming to Miami to open a tend to their Dash store, but when Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian leave Mom and Kim behind, they take full advantage of their new home away from home. From shopping to partying, Florida is all about fun!more
They may be coming to Miami to open a tend to their Dash store, b...More
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About this Show
Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami
They may be coming to Miami to open a tend to their Dash store, but when Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian leave Mom and Kim behind, they take full advantage of their new home away from home. From shopping to partying, Florida is all about fun!