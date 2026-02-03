1 season available (1 episode)

The Turpins: A New House of Horror -- A Diane Sawyer Special EventThe Turpins: A New House of Horror -- A Diane Sawyer Special Event

Three of the youngest Turpin siblings tell their stories of the past and how they experienced abuse a second time in the foster care system.more

Three of the youngest Turpin siblings tell their stories of the p...More

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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EpisodesMore Diane Sawyer SpecialsExtrasDetails
The Turpins: A New House of Horror -- A Diane Sawyer Special EventTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2026)
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The Turpins - Trailer

About this Show

The Turpins: A New House of Horror -- A Diane Sawyer Special Event

Three of the youngest Turpin siblings tell their stories of the past and how they experienced abuse a second time in the foster care system.

Starring: Diane Sawyer

Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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