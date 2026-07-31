About this Show
ESPN Jeopardy!
"ESPN Jeopardy!" is the ultimate match-up between the worldwide leader in sports and the world's leading quiz show. Hosted by Emmy®-winning and Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck, "ESPN Jeopardy!" features sports commentators and celebrity sports fans as they face off to experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in a new arena: the Alex Trebek Stage. With material covering the full spectrum of ESPN content, this is "Jeopardy!" for sports fanatics. Contestants will represent charities of their choice as they compete in a tournament-style event for the $500,000 grand prize and the title of "ESPN Jeopardy!" champion. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Michael Davies.
Starring: Joe Buck
Creator: Merv Griffin