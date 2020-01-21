Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ Bundle Terms and Conditions

EFFECTIVE DATE: January 21, 2020

These Terms and Conditions govern your purchase of a subscription giving you access to each of Hulu (Hulu’s ad-supported plan), Disney+, and ESPN+ (“Bundled Services”) for the then-advertised price plus applicable taxes, that represents a discounted price as compared to the retail price of each plan when purchased separately (“Bundle”). By purchasing the Bundle through Hulu or its supported third-party partners (which, for clarity, do not include Disney+ or ESPN+), you also agree to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement. If you purchase the Bundle through Hulu or its supported third-party partners, then in the event of any conflict between the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement and the provisions in these Terms and Conditions concerning Bundle purchase, billing, and cancellation, these Terms and Conditions control.

These Terms and Conditions also incorporate by reference the Hulu Terms of Use as if set forth herein, including without limitation, Section 11 (“Disclaimer of Warranties, Limitation of Liability and Indemnity”), Section 13 (“Arbitration of Claims”), Section 14 (“Limitation on Time to Bring a Claim”) and Section 15.3 (“Choice of Law and Forum”).

1. Eligibility Criteria. The Bundle is only available to residents of the United States and certain U.S. territories and who are 18 years of age (or the age of majority in your state or territory of residence). If you subscribe to the Bundle and are under 18 years of age, you will be unable to activate one or more of your Bundled Service subscriptions, and your Bundle subscription may be canceled without notice.

a. Hulu Subscribers. If you pay for or receive access to your Hulu subscription through a third party, you may be ineligible to subscribe to the Bundle through Hulu. Supported third-party partners for the Bundle may vary from time to time. If you subscribe to Hulu pursuant to a promotional offer and wish to purchase the Bundle through Hulu, you will be required to forfeit your promotional pricing.

b. Disney+ or ESPN+ Subscribers. If you already have a Disney+ or ESPN+ subscription, you are only eligible to purchase the Bundle from Disney+. If you attempt to subscribe to the Bundle through Hulu using an e-mail address associated with an existing Disney+ or ESPN+ subscription, you will need to return to Disney+ to complete your Bundle purchase.

2. Free Trials. While you may be eligible for a free trial of one or more of the Bundled Services if purchased individually, there is no free trial for the Bundle unless specifically offered.

3. Modifications to Your Hulu Plan. If you subscribe to the Bundle through Hulu or its supported third-party partners, you may be given the choice to substitute a different Hulu plan for the Hulu (ad-supported) plan included with the Bundle. If you do so, the total amount you are billed will be adjusted accordingly.

4. Disney+ and ESPN+ Activation. After you complete your purchase of the Bundle through Hulu, you will need to follow the instructions provided to create one separate account for Disney+ and ESPN+ and activate those subscriptions.

5. Data Sharing. By subscribing to the Bundle, you agree that certain account information (e.g., your e-mail address) will be provided to each Bundled Service for purposes of assessing your eligibility for the Bundle, activating, administering, improving your experience with the Bundle and each Bundled Service, and communicating with you about the Bundle and each Bundled Service. Any such account information received by the Bundled Services will be subject to each Bundled Service provider’s respective Privacy Policy which can be found here:



https://hulu.com/privacy

https://privacy.thewaltdisneycompany.com/en/current-privacy-policy

6. Separate Apps. You will need to access each Bundled Service through its respective website or application to access the content available on that Bundled Service, and subject to the availability of features and functionalities (e.g., number of permitted simultaneous content streams, content resolution, geographic limitations for access, temporary downloads) for that Bundled Service.

7. Cancellation. If you purchase the Bundle through Hulu or its supported third-party partners, you may cancel the Bundle at any time, effective as of the end of your current paid billing cycle. By canceling the Bundle, you will lose access to all Bundled Services.

8. Modifications. This promotional offer may be modified or terminated at any time. Hulu also reserves the right to amend, modify, or waive these Terms and Conditions from time to time, effective automatically upon your purchase of the Bundle (if you are a new or returning Bundle subscriber) or 30 days after the revised Terms and Conditions are posted (if you are currently a Bundle subscriber).