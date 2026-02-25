"The Greatest Average American" is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player is crowned the Greatest Average American and gets the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920. Nate Bargatze hosts.more
"The Greatest Average American" is a hilarious new game show that...More
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"The Greatest Average American" is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player is crowned the Greatest Average American and gets the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920. Nate Bargatze hosts.
About this Show
The Greatest Average American
"The Greatest Average American" is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player is crowned the Greatest Average American and gets the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920. Nate Bargatze hosts.