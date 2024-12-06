The EndThe End

After environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, Mother, Father and Son are confined to their bunker, where they struggle to maintain hope and a sense of normalcy—until the arrival of a stranger, Girl, upends their happy routine.more

After environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, Mother...More

Starring: Tilda SwintonMichael ShannonLennie James

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

RMusicalsDramaScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
2025 NFL Draft: QuarterbacksSports, Football • TV Series (2025)
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. NurmagomedovMixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2024)
TracktownTVMA • Drama, Sports • Movie (2016)
It Lives InsidePG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
La Chimera Not Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver StoryTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2023)
Perfect Days PG • Drama • Movie (2023)
BaitNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2019)
Little Red WagonPG • Drama • Movie (2012)
OriginPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
El Mejor Infarto De Mi VidaTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
Blue JeanDrama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)

The End - Trailer

About this Movie

The End

After environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, Mother, Father and Son are confined to their bunker, where they struggle to maintain hope and a sense of normalcy—until the arrival of a stranger, Girl, upends their happy routine.

Starring: Tilda SwintonMichael ShannonLennie JamesBronagh GallagherGeorge MacKay

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

RMusicalsDramaScience FictionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.