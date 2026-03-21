ABC News' John Quiñones spoke with labor leader Dolores Huerta after a New York Times investigation, as she says she was sexually assaulted by United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez.more
ABC News' John Quiñones spoke with labor leader Dolores Huerta af...More
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ABC News' John Quiñones spoke with labor leader Dolores Huerta after a New York Times investigation, as she says she was sexually assaulted by United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez.
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Dolores Huerta: Her Words, Her Movement
ABC News' John Quiñones spoke with labor leader Dolores Huerta after a New York Times investigation, as she says she was sexually assaulted by United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez.