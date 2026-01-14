1 season available (3 episodes)

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TVDirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV

Examining how daytime TV transformed from an earnest community forum into a full-blown spectacle of provocative topics and salacious guests that redefined American culture.more

Examining how daytime TV transformed from an earnest community fo...More

TV14DocumentariesTalk & InterviewTV Series2026
  • hd

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Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV - Trailer

About this Show

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV

Examining how daytime TV transformed from an earnest community forum into a full-blown spectacle of provocative topics and salacious guests that redefined American culture.

TV14DocumentariesTalk & InterviewTV Series2026
  • hd

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