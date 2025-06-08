Jamie and Sophie document the chaotic and emotional road to becoming first-time parents, sharing pregnancy highs and lows, relationship moments and honest conversations about preparing for life with a baby.more
Jamie and Sophie document the chaotic and emotional road to becom...More
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Jamie and Sophie document the chaotic and emotional road to becoming first-time parents, sharing pregnancy highs and lows, relationship moments and honest conversations about preparing for life with a baby.
About this Show
NearlyParents
Jamie and Sophie document the chaotic and emotional road to becoming first-time parents, sharing pregnancy highs and lows, relationship moments and honest conversations about preparing for life with a baby.