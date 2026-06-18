Days before the opening of The Obama Presidential Center, Robin Roberts sat down with the Obamas for a wide-ranging conversation including their legacy, politics, and their next chapters.more
Days before the opening of The Obama Presidential Center, Robin R...More
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Days before the opening of The Obama Presidential Center, Robin Roberts sat down with the Obamas for a wide-ranging conversation including their legacy, politics, and their next chapters.
About this Show
The Obama Legacy: First Joint Interview Post-White House
Days before the opening of The Obama Presidential Center, Robin Roberts sat down with the Obamas for a wide-ranging conversation including their legacy, politics, and their next chapters.