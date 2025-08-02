1 season available (6 episodes)

Deep Dive North AmericaDeep Dive North America

From two-inch beach mice to 78-foot blue whales, North America is home to the most diverse and charismatic marine life on the planet. Wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly embarks on an epic, year-long road trip from the frozen shores of northern Alaska to the tropical reefs of Panama to explore the challenges and opportunities facing marine life. Making her way around the coast, Lizzie meets a host of incredible creatures and the dedicated people protecting them. Drawing on the expertise of the world’s leading specialists, Lizzie gains extraordinary insight into the unique ecology of North America as she discovers what makes these waters so special.more

From two-inch beach mice to 78-foot blue whales, North America is...More

Starring: Lizzie Daly

Animals & NatureScience & TechnologyHistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Deep Dive North America

From two-inch beach mice to 78-foot blue whales, North America is home to the most diverse and charismatic marine life on the planet. Wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly embarks on an epic, year-long road trip from the frozen shores of northern Alaska to the tropical reefs of Panama to explore the challenges and opportunities facing marine life. Making her way around the coast, Lizzie meets a host of incredible creatures and the dedicated people protecting them. Drawing on the expertise of the world’s leading specialists, Lizzie gains extraordinary insight into the unique ecology of North America as she discovers what makes these waters so special.

Starring: Lizzie Daly

Animals & NatureScience & TechnologyHistoryDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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