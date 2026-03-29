About this Show
Baby Animals Down Under
Journey across Australia to discover how its most fascinating young animals grow, learn and survive in the wild. In the forests, meet koala and elusive tree kangaroo joeys. Along the waterways, watch baby crocodiles hatch, and black swan cygnets paddle beside their parents. Venture into the outback to follow emu chicks, dingo pups and other resilient youngsters learning to thrive in a harsh environment. On Australia's islands, playful quokkas and Tasmanian devils begin their first adventures, while in the bush, echidna puggles and wombat joeys explore their world. Along the coast, sea lion pups, turtle hatchlings, pelican chicks and humpback whale calves face the excitement and challenges of life by the sea. Filled with family bonds, surprising behaviors and incredible visuals, this is Australia's next wild generation.
Starring: Lauren Jackson