The true story of the lion cub Kio and his journey to becoming king; filmed over four years, cameras follow Kio from youth to adulthood; he experiences loss, exile and competition with other lions in his struggle for survival.more
The true story of the lion cub Kio and his journey to becoming ki...More
Starring: O.J. Lynch
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
The true story of the lion cub Kio and his journey to becoming king; filmed over four years, cameras follow Kio from youth to adulthood; he experiences loss, exile and competition with other lions in his struggle for survival.
Starring: O.J. Lynch
About this Show
Lion
The true story of the lion cub Kio and his journey to becoming king; filmed over four years, cameras follow Kio from youth to adulthood; he experiences loss, exile and competition with other lions in his struggle for survival.
Starring: O.J. Lynch