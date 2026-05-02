1 season available (4 episodes)

Primal CombatPrimal Combat

“Primal Combat” is an epic series that dissects the use of weapons, tactics and grit among diverse and iconic animals. Across four distinct, geographic regions, the unseen bravery, strength and strategy of these creatures will be revealed. Brown bears brawl for supremacy in Alaska, cunning lions take on majestic elephants in southern Africa, and a great white shark tries to outwit and outmanoeuvre fur seals off the coast of Australia. In macro detail, tiny warriors like Matabele ants and the reclusive redback spider lead battles of their own. These animals are born to fight and destined to face their foes in battles that will shape their destinies…whether victorious or defeated. Only champions will reign supreme.more

“Primal Combat” is an epic series that dissects the use of weapon...More

Starring: Sean Bean

TV14Animals & NatureDocuseriesDocumentariesScience & TechnologyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Primal Combat

“Primal Combat” is an epic series that dissects the use of weapons, tactics and grit among diverse and iconic animals. Across four distinct, geographic regions, the unseen bravery, strength and strategy of these creatures will be revealed. Brown bears brawl for supremacy in Alaska, cunning lions take on majestic elephants in southern Africa, and a great white shark tries to outwit and outmanoeuvre fur seals off the coast of Australia. In macro detail, tiny warriors like Matabele ants and the reclusive redback spider lead battles of their own. These animals are born to fight and destined to face their foes in battles that will shape their destinies…whether victorious or defeated. Only champions will reign supreme.

Starring: Sean Bean

TV14Animals & NatureDocuseriesDocumentariesScience & TechnologyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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