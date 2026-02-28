When beloved pets face unexplained illnesses, one woman steps in: veterinarian Dr. Lauren Adelman, the “Vet Detective.” A medical genius armed with years of expertise and a fearless approach, Dr. Lauren tackles the most mysterious cases, where lives hang in the balance and time is running out. Follow desperate pet owners with their ailing animals after months — sometimes years — of bewildering vet visits and unanswered questions. That’s when Dr. Lauren steps in. Every case is a puzzle, and every animal is a family member whose life hangs in the balance.more
When beloved pets face unexplained illnesses, one woman steps in:...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
When beloved pets face unexplained illnesses, one woman steps in: veterinarian Dr. Lauren Adelman, the “Vet Detective.” A medical genius armed with years of expertise and a fearless approach, Dr. Lauren tackles the most mysterious cases, where lives hang in the balance and time is running out. Follow desperate pet owners with their ailing animals after months — sometimes years — of bewildering vet visits and unanswered questions. That’s when Dr. Lauren steps in. Every case is a puzzle, and every animal is a family member whose life hangs in the balance.
About this Show
Vet Detective
When beloved pets face unexplained illnesses, one woman steps in: veterinarian Dr. Lauren Adelman, the “Vet Detective.” A medical genius armed with years of expertise and a fearless approach, Dr. Lauren tackles the most mysterious cases, where lives hang in the balance and time is running out. Follow desperate pet owners with their ailing animals after months — sometimes years — of bewildering vet visits and unanswered questions. That’s when Dr. Lauren steps in. Every case is a puzzle, and every animal is a family member whose life hangs in the balance.