7 seasons available (153 episodes)

Gilmore Girls en EspañolGilmore Girls en Español

Te damos la bienvenida a Stars Hollow, Connecticut, un encantador pueblito descentralizado, conocido por sus césped verdes, casas de madera y suficientes personajes extravagantes para llenar cada paseo, desfile y picnic por kilómetros. Aquí nos encontramos con la obstinada Lorelai Gilmore, de 32 años, que lleva una vida cómoda, agradable y llena de cafeína junto a su hija adolescente, Rory, quien es igual de tozuda que su madre. Pero cuando Rory deja de soñar con escuelas privadas y Harvard, y comienza a pensar en chicos e independencia, Lorelai reconoce más de su propia rebeldía de juventud, de hace solo 16 años atrás, en su hija.more

Te damos la bienvenida a Stars Hollow, Connecticut, un encantador...More

Drama
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

LIMITED TIME DEAL · DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/mo. $2.99/mo. for 4 mos.
Save 72% per month for 4 mos. Ends 3/30.Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/mo. $2.99/mo. for 4 mos.
Save 72% per month for 4 mos. Ends 3/30.
GET THIS DEAL
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Gilmore Girls en Español

Te damos la bienvenida a Stars Hollow, Connecticut, un encantador pueblito descentralizado, conocido por sus césped verdes, casas de madera y suficientes personajes extravagantes para llenar cada paseo, desfile y picnic por kilómetros. Aquí nos encontramos con la obstinada Lorelai Gilmore, de 32 años, que lleva una vida cómoda, agradable y llena de cafeína junto a su hija adolescente, Rory, quien es igual de tozuda que su madre. Pero cuando Rory deja de soñar con escuelas privadas y Harvard, y comienza a pensar en chicos e independencia, Lorelai reconoce más de su propia rebeldía de juventud, de hace solo 16 años atrás, en su hija.

Drama
  • hd

You May Also Like

God's Waiting RoomTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
TrackerTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Murdaugh Murders: The Movie - Part 2TV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)
Rare ObjectsR • Drama • Movie (2023)
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
I Leoni di SiciliaDrama • TV Series (2023)
The SonPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2022)
I AmTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Down in the ValleyTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
Suicide Squad IsekaiTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Bachelor (Australia)Romance, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Bachelorette (Australia)Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
THEN $10.99/MO.^
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $22.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$2.99/mo. for 4 mos.^
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic. Offer applies to ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan. Valid only for new and eligible returning Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+ subscribers, who are 18 years of age or older. After 4-month promo period, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price ($10.99/mo (plus tax, where applicable)) until canceled. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Hulu content can be streamed via Disney+ on up to 2 devices simultaneously. Additional app feature and device restrictions apply. Offer valid until 11:59 PM PT on 3/30/25. Additional terms apply
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.