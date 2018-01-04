Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
My Strange Addiction
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
My Strange Addiction delves into the human psyche exploring the odd things people will do to ease anxieties.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
