Save My Skin

TV14RealityMedical • TV Series • 2020

Dr Emma Craythorne and a team of experts work together to collectively solve complex ...more

Dr Emma Craythorne and a team of experts work together to collectively solve complex skin cases.

Season1
Episode 1

Eczema-stential Crisis

Louise's painful skin condition has taken over her life, Andrew dreams of finding love but the bumps on his scalp are turning off the ladies, Scott's odorous cysts are ruining his life and Tracey finally seeks treatment for the lump on her leg.
Episode 2

Abscessive Compulsive

Elise is tormented by leaking abscesses, Onique can feel the people staring at the lump on her ear, Dr. Emma performs the newly named "Victor Technique" on a man plagued by bumps, and Aria's beard is the only thing standing in the way of her femininity.
Episode 3

Scrape It Off

Rachel's body is covered in hundreds of squishy bumps, Paul has a giant lump on his back, John's nose has grown completely out of control, and Lili the entertainer wants a date, but is afraid that the dangling growth on her face will scare men off.
Episode 4

Cease and De-cyst

Abigail's acne has run unchecked for years, Gavin's smelly blisters are so painful he can't walk, Gemma's dream of having a baby is hampered by the lump on her shoulder, and the ganglion cyst on Janette's wrist is the biggest Dr. Emma has ever seen!
Episode 5

Dr. Emma Nose Mohs

The growth on Traceyleanne's nose is cause for concern, lumps have taken over Jonathan's body, Holly's four nipples are two too many for her liking and Danny's scars are just the tip of the iceberg, and Dr. Emma's daughter Saffron pays a special visit.
Episode 6

Bye-bye Lumps!

Abi's sweaty palms have her grasping for answers, Stephen's massive amount of lumps are often a constant source of pain, Mitchell can no longer stand his scars, and Lynn's acne has drained her sense of self-worth.
Episode 7

A Wrinkle in Palm

David and Callum's lumps give Dr. Emma cause for concern, Sofie worries that her skin condition will derail her swimming ambitions, Katerina prays that her acne will clear up so she can pursue modeling and Jordan's scalp is strewn with Pilar cysts.
Episode 8

The Case of the Bleeding Fingertips

Sarah's rosacea has crippled her confidence, Stephen's eczema is a bleeding mess, the lump on Gary's head has him worried for his health and Mariah's acne has completely destroyed her self-confidence.

About this Show

Dr Emma Craythorne and a team of experts work together to collectively solve complex skin cases. At the clinic we meet the people whose lives are dramatically impeded by a devastating skin condition. Trapped in their homes, too embarrassed to go out, unable to start relationships, get a job or interact socially.

Starring: Emma Craythorne

