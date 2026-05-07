Original

They FightThey Fight

A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan, comes home to Southeast D.C. in search of reclaiming his soul. He chases redemption but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim. Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their loss of innocence and coming of age with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.more

A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan, comes home to Southeast D.C. in ...More

Starring: André HollandWendell PierceSamira Wiley

Director: Sheldon Candis

TVMASportsDramaActionMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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They Fight - Trailer

About this Movie

They Fight

A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan, comes home to Southeast D.C. in search of reclaiming his soul. He chases redemption but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim. Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their loss of innocence and coming of age with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.

Starring: André HollandWendell PierceSamira WileyAnthony B. JenkinsToussaint Francois Battiste

Director: Sheldon Candis

TVMASportsDramaActionMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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