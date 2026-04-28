The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka NatureBoy, leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation, and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.more
The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka Natur...More
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The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka NatureBoy, leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation, and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.
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The Cult of NatureBoy
The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka NatureBoy, leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation, and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.