Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

The Cult of NatureBoyThe Cult of NatureBoy

The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka NatureBoy, leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation, and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.more

The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka Natur...More

TVMADocuseriesCrimeTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Cult of NatureBoy - Trailer

About this Show

The Cult of NatureBoy

The Cult of NatureBoy traces the rise of Eligio Bishop, aka NatureBoy, leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation, and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.

TVMADocuseriesCrimeTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

You May Also Like

Hunting Mr Nice: How to Catch a Cartel KingpinNot Rated • Docuseries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Scam GoddessCrime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance ScamTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America's Most Wanted WomanTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)
Betrayal: Secrets & LiesTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
How To Hire A HitmanCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2022)
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose BlanchardTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Sherri Papini: Caught in the LieTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media MurdersTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the DevilTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Missing Presumed DeadCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
I (Almost) Got Away with ItTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2010)
Summer CampPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.