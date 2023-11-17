The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In this prequel to The Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow - decades before becoming the tyrannical President of Panem - battles his instincts between good and evil as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games.more

In this prequel to The Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow - de...More

Starring: Tom BlythRachel ZeglerPeter Dinklage

Director: Francis Lawrence

PG-13DramaFantasyActionAdventureMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Trailer

About this Movie

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In this prequel to The Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow - decades before becoming the tyrannical President of Panem - battles his instincts between good and evil as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games.

Starring: Tom BlythRachel ZeglerPeter DinklageJason SchwartzmanHunter Schafer

Director: Francis Lawrence

PG-13DramaFantasyActionAdventureMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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