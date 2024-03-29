About this Movie
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Witness the rise of a new empire. This supersized chapter of the MonsterVerse follows the almighty Kong as he journeys into an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth to find his family. But what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet ... one that can only be countered — and possibly conquered — by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before. It's the ultimate Titan team-up!
Starring: Rebecca HallBrian Tyree HenryKaylee HottleDan Stevens
Director: Adam Wingard