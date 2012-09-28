Monsters UniversityMonsters University

Disney•Pixar proudly presents the hilarious story of how two mismatched monsters met and became lifelong friends in a movie screaming with laughter and oozing with heart. Ever since college-bound Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) was a little monster, he's dreamed of becoming a Scarer - and he knows better than anyone that the best Scarers come from Monsters University (MU). But during his first semester at MU, Mike's plans are derailed when he crosses paths with hotshot James P. Sullivan, "Sulley" (John Goodman), a natural-born Scarer. The pair's out-of-control competitive spirit gets them both kicked out of the University's elite Scare Program. With their dreams temporarily dashed, they realize they will have to work together, along with an odd bunch of misfit monsters, if they ever hope to make things right.more

Disney•Pixar proudly presents the hilarious story of how two mism...More

Starring: Billy CrystalJohn GoodmanSteve Buscemi

Director: Dan Scanlon

GAnimationBuddyComing of AgeComedyFantasyKidsAdventureFamilyActionScience FictionMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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Monsters University - Trailer

About this Movie

Monsters University

Disney•Pixar proudly presents the hilarious story of how two mismatched monsters met and became lifelong friends in a movie screaming with laughter and oozing with heart. Ever since college-bound Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) was a little monster, he's dreamed of becoming a Scarer - and he knows better than anyone that the best Scarers come from Monsters University (MU). But during his first semester at MU, Mike's plans are derailed when he crosses paths with hotshot James P. Sullivan, "Sulley" (John Goodman), a natural-born Scarer. The pair's out-of-control competitive spirit gets them both kicked out of the University's elite Scare Program. With their dreams temporarily dashed, they realize they will have to work together, along with an odd bunch of misfit monsters, if they ever hope to make things right.

Starring: Billy CrystalJohn GoodmanSteve BuscemiHelen MirrenPeter Sohn

Director: Dan Scanlon

GAnimationBuddyComing of AgeComedyFantasyKidsAdventureFamilyActionScience FictionMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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