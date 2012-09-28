Toy Story 2Toy Story 2

The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.more

The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Sto...More

Starring: Kim Seung-junPark IlHam Soo-jeong

Directors: Ash BrannonJohn LasseterLee Unkrich

GAnimationAction and AdventureComedyKidsAdventureFantasyMovie1999
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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About this Movie

Toy Story 2

The toys are back in town and ready to play once again in Toy Story 2, the exciting sequel to the landmark 1995 animated blockbuster from Disney/Pixar. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), owner of Al's Toy Barn, kidnaps Woody (Tom Hanks). At Al's apartment, Woody discovers that he is a highly valued collectible from a 1950s TV show called \"Woody's Roundup,\" and he meets the other prized toys from that show - Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack), Bullseye the horse and Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer). Back at the scene of the crime, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang from Andy's room -- Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney), Rex (Wallace Shawn) and Hamm (John Ratzenberger) -- spring into action to rescue their pal from winding up as a museum piece. The toys get into one predicament after another in their daring race to get Woody home before Andy returns.

Starring: Kim Seung-junPark IlHam Soo-jeongLee Hyeon-seonYoo Hae-mu

Directors: Ash BrannonJohn LasseterLee Unkrich

GAnimationAction and AdventureComedyKidsAdventureFantasyMovie1999
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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