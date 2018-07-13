Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!more
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she f...More
Starring: Mia Sinclair JennessAlyson HanniganRob Riggle
Creator: Anne Smith
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Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!
About this Show
Fancy Nancy
Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!