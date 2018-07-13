1 season available (25 episodes)

Fancy NancyFancy Nancy

Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!more

Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she f...More

Starring: Mia Sinclair JennessAlyson HanniganRob Riggle

Creator: Anne Smith

TVYKidsAdventureComedyAnimationActionTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Fancy Nancy

Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don’t go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!

Starring: Mia Sinclair JennessAlyson HanniganRob RiggleSpencer MossChristine Baranski

Creator: Anne Smith

TVYKidsAdventureComedyAnimationActionTV Series2018
  • hd

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