Shirou Emiya works together with Rin Tohsaka while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin.more
Shirou Emiya works together with Rin Tohsaka while Zouken Matou u...More
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Shirou Emiya works together with Rin Tohsaka while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin.
About this Movie
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Dub)
Shirou Emiya works together with Rin Tohsaka while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin.