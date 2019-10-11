Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Fear
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1996)
A teen girl's first romance takes a deadly turn when her new boyfriend begins to exhibit a violently possessive side to his personality.
Hide and Seek
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2005)
A Manhattan psychologist moves his traumatized daughter to the country only to find she's created a scary 'imaginary' friend.
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
In this action-packed fantasy epic, a firefighter is taken to the afterlife by three guardians, where only after passing seven trials and proving he lived a noble life will he be able to reincarnate.
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Alpha and Omega
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
A pair of polar-opposite wolves must work out their differences while trying to find their way home.
The Raid 2
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2014)
After surviving a bloody fight with powerful gangsters, rookie Jakarta cop Rama (Iko Uwais) thinks he can resume a normal life. However, his exploits during that fateful incident have attracted the attention of criminals even more deadly than the last. His family at risk, Rama has no choice but to go under cover. He gets himself thrown in prison, where he befriends the son of a prominent crime kingpin. Rama must lay his own life on the line to finally destroy the criminal empire.
Dream House
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A couple unknowingly moves into a home where several murders occurred.
Border
R • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A customs officer who can smell fear develops an unusual attraction to a strange traveler while aiding a police investigation which will call into question her entire existence.
Monos
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young group of soldiers and rebels keep watch over an American hostage, Doctora. After an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, both the mission and the intricate bonds between the group begin to disintegrate.
The Villainess
Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Bloody revenge is at the heart of this stylish action-thriller that doses the classic femme fatale story with a shot of adrenaline as it follows a former assassin who will stop at nothing to cut ties to her past.
13 Assassins
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Cult director Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, Audition) delivers a bravado period action film set at the end of Japan’s feudal era. 13 Assassins is centered around a group of elite samurai who are secretly enlisted to bring down a sadistic lord.
The 12th Man
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
Nazis hunt for a lone surviving saboteur in this edge-of-your-seat WWII thriller based on a true-life story. Jonathan Rhys-Meyers stars.
'71
R • Military & War, Action • Movie (2014)
Jack O'Connell is a British solider accidentally abandoned on the streets of Belfast in 1971. Alone, he must survive the night within enemy lines.
Cashback
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Ben develops insomnia after a painful breakup. To kill time, he takes a night shift at the local supermarket. Dealing with the boredom of an eight-hour shift, Ben imagines freezing time, which allows him to see the beauty of the everyday world.
Anna Karenina
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Aristocrat Anna Karenina begins a life-changing affair with Count Vronsky.
Shame
NC-17 • Drama, International • Movie (2011)
A man is forced to confront his sexual addiction when his sister unexpectedly invades his world in this compelling tale.
The Last Emperor
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
The 1987 Best Picture Oscar(R) winner is a dazzling saga about the boy who became emperor of China in 1908. Peter O'Toole.
Jane Eyre
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender star in this scintillating take on Charlotte Bronte's darkly romantic classic.
Blade of the Immortal
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. The 100th film by master director Takashi Miike.
A Room With a View
TVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1986)
A sheltered young English girl awakens to the world of love and passion in this charming romantic comedy.
Death at a Funeral
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Things go haywire when the members of a dysfunctional family gather for the funeral of one of their own in this dark comedy.
The Escape
Drama, International • Movie (2018)
A struggling housewife sets out to reclaim her life in this stirring, emotionally rich look at what it means to become yourself. Gemma Arterton and Dominic Cooper star.
(Sub) Akira
R • Action, Animation • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Ricky is a defiant young city kid who finds himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle in the wild New Zealand bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their differences and work together.
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
In medieval China, a man tells how he defeated three assassins to defend the king - but the king spins his own versions of the tales in this lavish, action-packed spectacle.
Borg vs McEnroe
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (2017)
BORG VS. MCENROE tells the story of the epic rivalry between brash American tennis legend John McEnroe (LaBeouf), and his greatest adversary, the reigning world champion Björn Borg, which came to a head during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships.
City of God
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2004)
Two boys growing up in a violent neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro take different paths: one becomes a photographer, the other a drug dealer.
We Need to Talk About Kevin
R • Drama, International • Movie (2011)
Tilda Swinton stars in this taut psychological thriller as Eva, whose relationship with her son Kevin (Ezra Miller) has been difficult from the beginning. When his cruel streak erupts into violence, Eva wonders how much blame she deserves for his actions.
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
In this sexy, French romantic drama, two couples decide to explore the boundaries of their relationships by swapping partners.
Let the Right One In
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2008)
Lonely, 12-year-old Oskar is regularly bullied by his stronger classmates. A new friendship develops when Eli, a pale, serious young girl who only comes out at night, moves in next door.
The Monkey King 3
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Monkey King and his traveling companions must find a way to escape from the clutches of a queen who rules an all-female kingdom. They soon land in even deeper trouble when their shenanigans anger the mighty River God.
Let the Sunshine In
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Juliette Binoche and Gerard Depardieu star in this charming romantic comedy about a woman looking for love in all the wrong places.
The Last Mistress
Drama, International • Movie (2007)
In this provocative romance, Asia Argento stars as the feisty Spanish mistress who will stop at nothing to be in the arms of her forbidden lover.
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
In 19th Century China, two life-long girlfriends develop their own secret code as a way to contend with the rigid social norms imposed on women.
The Painter and the Thief
Documentaries, International • Movie (2020)
Desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, a Czech artist befriends the criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, they form an relationship and bond that will forever link these lonely souls.
Shoplifters
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
On the margins of Tokyo, a dysfunctional band of outsiders is united by fierce loyalty and a penchant for petty theft. When the young son is arrested, secrets are exposed that upend their tenuous, below-the-radar existence.
Mother
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
A woman embarks on an obsessive quest to clear her son's name of murder.
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
Exodus
TV14 • Documentaries, Classics • Movie (1960)
Paul Newman plays a heroic Israeli freedom fighter in director Otto Preminger's classic 1960 epic about the birth of Israel.
Like Water for Chocolate
R • Latino, Drama • Movie (1992)
Unable to marry because of an ancient family tradition, a woman expresses her passion for her lover through preparing delectable dishes.
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
TVPG • Documentaries, International • Movie (2000)
This Oscar(R)-winning Best Documentary Feature tells the stories of 12 Jewish children saved from the Holocaust by Great Britain.
A Taxi Driver
Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
In this powerful drama based on a true story, a down-on-his-luck taxi driver hired by a foreign journalist finds himself in a life-or-death struggle in the midst of the Gwangju Uprising.
Eloise's Lover
Drama, International • Movie (2009)
Asia and Eloise enter a steamy relationship that causes a scandal.
Eye for an Eye
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
Grieving mother Sally Field sets out to get the psycho who killed her daughter and got away with it.
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Action, Adventure • Movie (2010)
In this cult sci-fi fantasy, a quiet father transforms into a hulking metal killing machine to get revenge for the murder of his son.
Billy Elliot
R • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2000)
A quirky 11-year-old boy from a blue-collar English family discovers he has an uncanny talent for dance in this Oscar(R)-nominated hit.
The Square
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
A respected museum curator, Christian's next show "The Square" is an installation reminding people of their role as responsible human beings. But the museum's PR agency creates an unexpected campaign that sends Christian into an existential crisis.
The Mustang
R • Drama, International • Movie (2019)
An angry, violent prisoner's life begins to change after he participates in a rehabilitation program to train wild mustangs.
Longford
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
'HBO Films' drama about Frank Pakenham, the Earl of Longford, and his controversial friendship with notorious child-killer Myra Hindley.
The Housemaid
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
A forbidden passion awakens vengeful spirits within a haunted mansion in this bloodcurdling, erotic tour-de-force.
Sword Art Online Extra Edition
Animation, Anime • Movie (2013)
Kirito and the others decide to go on an underwater quest to allow Yui to see a whale, but face a shocking revelation… Suguha is afraid of water. So, Asuna and the other girls decide to teach Suguha how to swim. Meanwhile, Kirito is meeting somebody...
The Trip
Comedy, British • Movie (2011)
THE TRIP is an improvised tour of the North of England reuniting comedy favorites Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. In the style of Curb your Enthusiasm, the story is fictional but based around their real personas. When Steve is commissioned by the food supplement of a Sunday newspaper to review half a dozen restaurants, he decides to mix work with pleasure and plans a trip around the North of England with his food loving American girlfriend. But when his girlfriend decides to leave him and return to the States, Steve is faced with a week of meals for one, not quite the trip he had in mind. Reluctantly, he calls Rob, the only person he can think of who will be available. Rob, never one to turn down a free lunch (let alone six) agrees, and together they set off for a culinary adventure.
The Trip to Italy
Comedy, British • Movie (2014)
Comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite for a tour of Italy's finest food, hotels and women in this hilarious sequel to their 2009 hit.
(Sub) Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
PG-13 • Animation, Anime • Movie (2011)
Ten years ago, an invasion by the Erebonians almost shattered the Kingdom of Liberl. For Estelle Bright it’s all ancient history. But history repeats; as Estelle and her brother find themselves in the wrong place when mayhem breaks out.
(Sub) Trigun: Badlands Rumble
TV14 • Action, Animation • Movie (2010)
Twenty years ago, Vash the Stampede allowed an infamous outlaw named Gasback to escape final justice. Now, on the streets of Macca City, Vash is about to learn a hard truth about consequences - and he might end up paying for the lesson with his life.
And Now For Something Completely Different
PG • Comedy, International • Movie (1980)
Monthy Python's classic first film includes "The Upper-Class Twit of the Year", "Dead Parrot" and "The Lumberjack Song" skits from the troupe's "Flying Circus'' TV series.
Pain And Glory
R • Drama, International • Movie (2019)
A film director reflects on the choices he's made in life as past and present come crashing down around him. Subtitled.
Barking Dogs Never Bite
NR • Comedy, International • Movie (2000)
In Bong Joon-ho’s directorial debut, a couple is driven to distraction by a yapping dog located in their apartment complex. Determined to relieve their annoyance, they take extreme action against his tormentor.
Cinema Paradiso
PG • Drama, International • Movie (1988)
A filmmaker recalls his close bond with a small-town projectionist who fostered his enduring love of the movies in this Oscar(R) winner.
The Traitor
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
Tommaso Buscetta becomes the first mafia informant in 1980s Sicily.
Racer and the Jailbird
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Loyalties are tested when a gangster and race car driver fall in love.
Non-Fiction
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet star in this witty, seductive tale of sex, lies, and literature from acclaimed director Olivier Assayas (Personal Shopper, Carlos).
Chateau Vato
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2019)
A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months.
Loro
Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Sex, drugs, power, and vice: the latest from Oscar(R)-winning director Paolo Sorrentino is a dazzling, audacious plunge into the scandalous world of Silvio Berlusconi.
When a Man Comes Home
Comedy, International • Movie (2007)
A sexy comedy about a small town with some big drama.
Deerskin (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Surreal tale about a middle-aged drifter who becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.
All the Wild Horses
PG-13 • Documentaries, Adventure • Movie (2017)
All the Wild Horses follows endurance horse riders from the United States, Canada, South Africa, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as they compete in the wild and therefore untamed Mongol Derby horse race in Mongolia.
Under the Tree
Comedy, International • Movie (2017)
After moving back home, a man gets sucked into a dispute between his parents and their neighbors over an old and beautiful tree. What starts as a typical spat unexpectedly and violently reaches a boiling point, soon spiraling out of control.
Chateau Vato (Span Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2019)
A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months.
