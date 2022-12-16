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International Movies

New on Hulu
Corazonada
Corazonada, basada en hechos reales: el mayor fraude televisado en México.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blanco
Una detective con identidad disociativa investiga el caso de un asesino serial mientras trata de lidiar con su trastorno.
International, Latino • Movie (2026)
Mundos cósmicos
Memo, un artista fracasado que vive con su madre, invita a su novia, Valeria, a celebrar su cumpleaños con una cena al aire libre en la que le ofrece tomar sustancias psicodélicas para experimentar sensaciones nuevas.
International, Latino • Movie (2023)
J.C. ChávezJ.C. Chávez
From washing cars to becoming a world champion, Julio César Chávez fights his way to the pinnacle of boxing and becomes a Mexican icon. Behind the legendary victories lies a turbulent story of ambition, fame, addiction and the bitter cost of defeat.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
Entra en mi Vida
Eugenia decide convertirse en influencer. A través de las redes sociales, emprende un emocionante viaje de autodescubrimiento lleno de desafíos y situaciones divertidas.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abel
Un niño perturbado intenta convertirse en el hombre de la casa de su familia debido a la ausencia de su padre.
International, Latino • Movie (2010)
Beauties of the Night
En los tiempos de música disco, México tuvo sus propias estrellas. Este documental muestra a las primeras reinas del cabaret mexicano.
International, Latino • Movie (2016)
Like Water for Chocolate
Unable to marry because of an ancient family tradition, a woman expresses her passion for her lover through preparing delectable dishes.
R • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
La nave
Miguel, un sarcástico y deprimido locutor de radio, trata de cumplir el deseo de un niño que quiere conocer el mar. Mientras lo intenta, descubre que los problemas tienen una perspectiva diferente cuando ese niño le recuerda que es posible soñar.
International, Latino • Movie (2022)
El Rey de la FiestaEl Rey de la Fiesta
Convinced his successful twin brother is dead, a drifting man seizes the chance to escape his own life and assumes his brother's identity. For one reckless week, he enjoys money, status and desire—until the masquerade takes a dangerous and unexpected turn.
International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Holy WeekHoly Week
Dalí takes her eight-year-old son and new boyfriend on a beach vacation, hoping the three can become a family. But grief, money worries and unspoken tensions turn their holiday into a quiet reckoning with the past—and the uncertain future awaiting them.
International, Latino • Movie (2015)
Sin ToronjaSin Toronja
Can depression be funny? Comedian Alex Fernández turns mental health, marriage, anime and the absurdities of modern life into an intimate, sharply observed stand-up set—an evening packed with humor and heart, and absolutely no grapefruit.
International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68
Durante el movimiento estudiantil de México de 1968, una chica rica y un joven pobre se enamoran apasionadamente.
International, Drama • Movie (2013)
Born of War
After her family is killed, Mina finds out her real father is a terrorist, and behind the killings. To get revenge, Mina works with British Intelligence to take him down.
R • International, British • Movie (2013)
The Last SceneThe Last Scene
Selen has a gift of foreseeing the future in her dreams. After years of changing destinies of strangers, a dream appears to show her own death—and a man trying to save her. When she meets Kemal, the man from her vision, she’s drawn into something far deeper than fate: love. Torn between fear and longing, Selen’s journey becomes one where romance and danger are inseparable, and where a heart’s awakening might hold the real answer.
TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Popular
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Son of GodzillaPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1967)
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed MonsterTVPG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1965)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
Mothra vs. Godzilla (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1964)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Scarlet PimpernelTVG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1934)
The TankR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Raid: RedemptionR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2011)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Small Things Like ThesePG-13 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Operation NapoleonTVMA • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
The Royal HotelR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Night Call (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Miss Austen RegretsPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2008)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Ip ManR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2008)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage Flower (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Perfect ObedienceInternational, Latino • Movie (2014)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Finding MichaelTV14 • International, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Ginger Snaps Back: The BeginningR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2004)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
My Penguin FriendPG • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
The Roundup: PunishmentNot Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
Bones of CrowsTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2022)
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Ip Man 2R • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2010)
HarbinTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
SleepNot Rated • International, Mystery • Movie (2023)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
A Place to Fight ForTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (2023)
El Rey de la FiestaInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The BalloonistNot Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Mercy RoadR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Roundup: No Way OutNot Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The Roundup: No Way Out (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Night CallNot Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
Trending International
Invasion of Astro-MonsterTVPG • International, Adventure • Movie (1965)
Kaizen (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Abracadaver (Eng Dub)Not Yet Rated • International, Spanish • Movie (2024)
My Penguin FriendPG • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
HouseInternational, Drama • Movie (1977)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
YojimboTV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1961)
PSY Summer Swag 2022TVPG • International, Music • Movie (2023)
A Room With a ViewTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (1986)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
FlintoffTVMA • International, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
CronosR • Horror, International • Movie (1992)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Sub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
The Squad: Home RunTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Godzilla vs. HedorahPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1971)
Godzilla (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
Night CallNot Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Raid: Redemption en EspañolR • Spanish, International • Movie (2011)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Sub)International, Anime • Movie (2013)
Bones of CrowsTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2022)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
The Balloonist (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Mercy RoadR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
Hideo Kojima: Connecting WorldsTVMA • International, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly (Sub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Cooked (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
Operation NapoleonTVMA • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
CookedInternational, Drama • Movie (2025)
Ip Man 2R • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2010)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The TankR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Finding MichaelTV14 • International, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
SleepNot Rated • International, Mystery • Movie (2023)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Night Call (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Miss Austen RegretsPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2008)
Ginger Snaps Back: The BeginningR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2004)
Une Zone a DefendreTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Terror Of MechagodzillaG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1975)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Most Liked International
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
Small Things Like ThesePG-13 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Ip ManR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2008)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
The TankR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Raid: RedemptionR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2011)
The Royal HotelR • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Operation NapoleonTVMA • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Bones of CrowsTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2022)
Ip Man 2R • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2010)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage Flower (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
A-Z
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abracadaver (Eng Dub)Not Yet Rated • International, Spanish • Movie (2024)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Another You (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
As Tears Go ByTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
An Autumn AfternoonTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (1962)
Babette's FeastTVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1987)
The BalloonistNot Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Balloonist (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Beauty and the BeastTVG • Fantasy, International • Movie (1946)
Belle de JourTV14 • Drama, International • Movie (1967)
The Bitter Tears of Petra von KantTV14 • Drama, International • Movie (1972)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Bones of CrowsTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2022)
Born of WarR • International, British • Movie (2013)
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon ParksTVMA • International, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
CookedInternational, Drama • Movie (2025)
Cooked (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Crabs in a BarrelTVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
CronosR • Horror, International • Movie (1992)
Cuidado con lo que deseasNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2020)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Early SpringTVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1956)
Early SummerTVG • Drama, International • Movie (1951)
The Earrings of Madame de...TVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1954)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
The End of SummerTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1961)
Equinox FlowerInternational, Drama • Movie (1958)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
EspectroNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage Flower (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage Flower (Sub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Fate/stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly (Sub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Sub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Finding MichaelTV14 • International, Adventure • Movie (2023)
FirebrandR • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Flavor of Green Tea Over RiceTVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1952)
FlintoffTVMA • International, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Floating WeedsTVPG • International, Drama • Movie (1959)
The Four FeathersTVPG • International, British • Movie (1939)
Generation Por Qué?TVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed MonsterTVPG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1965)
Ginger Snaps Back: The BeginningR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2004)
Godzilla (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
Godzilla vs. HedorahPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1971)
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (Eng Sub)TVPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1991)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
Godzilla vs. MegalonG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1973)
Good MorningTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (1959)
The Great BeautyTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Hanzo the Razor: Sword of JusticeTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1972)
Hanzo the Razor: The SnareTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1973)
Hanzo the Razor: Who's Got the Gold?TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1974)

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