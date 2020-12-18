Another RoundAnother Round

ComedyDramaMovie2020

Another Round is a fun, moving, life-affirming and thought-provoking drama about friendship, freedom, love – and alcohol.

Another Round is a fun, moving, life-affirming and thought-provok...More

About this Movie

Another Round

Another Round is a fun, moving, life-affirming and thought-provoking drama about friendship, freedom, love – and alcohol.

Starring: Mads MikkelsenThomas Bo LarsenLars RantheMagnus MillangMaria Bonnevie

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

