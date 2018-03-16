An aspiring Las Vegas showgirl stops at nothing to realize her dream in this outrageous, controversial film.
Love, Simon
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
A closeted gay teen deals with coming out to his family and friends in this charming.coming-of-age tale.
Booksmart
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Booksmart is a comedy about two academic superstars and best friends on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.
Assassination Nation
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
After a malicious data hack exposes the secrets of the perpetually American town of Salem, chaos descends and four girls must fight to survive, while coping with the hack themselves.
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
Call Me by Your Name
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
A teenage boy becomes enamored with an American student who comes to stay with his family in Northern Italy. Together they share an unforgettable summer of discovery and romance.
Chloe
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2009)
In this erotically-charged drama, a woman suspects her husband of cheating, and hires a call girl to put him to the test. But Chloe is not your average escort as the family will learn. With Amanda Seyfried.
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
A group of students protesting the dismissal of their favorite teacher end up holding a wounded police officer hostage and demanding improvements to their run-down inner-city school.
In & Out
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
High school teacher Howard Brackett is outed by former student during the Oscars and does his frantic best to assert his manliness.
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of gay best friends and their gal pal head to a desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. But when a sadistic killer wants in on the party, relationships are tested and secrets are exposed as the night turns into a fight for survival.
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
After being caught having sex with another girl, a teen is sent to God’s Promise—a camp that specializes in gay conversion therapy.
Chasing Amy
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
A comic-book artist falls head over heels for a fellow artist, only to learn that the object of his affection is only into women.
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
Queen Latifah stars as Bessie Smith in this vivid portrait of the legendary 20th century blues singer.
Elena Undone
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Fate brings two diversely different women together, and sets them on a collision course that will shatter their preconceived notions about love, life and the power of one's soul
Liz in September
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Every year, Liz, a hardcore party girl and womanizer, celebrates her birthday with her friends at a Caribbean beach retreat. This year is different.
View from the Top
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2003)
Small-town girl Gwyneth Paltrow flies high as she chases her dream of becoming a flight attendant in this first-class comedy.
Disobedience
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
A woman returns to her Orthodox Jewish home after the death of her rabbi father and stirs up controversy when she shows an interest in an old childhood friend.
I Love You Phillip Morris
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Jim Carrey shines as a man who comes out of the closet, goes on a spree as a con man and later finds love in prison.
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
BEACH RATS follows a teenage Frankie (Harris Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn as he struggles to reconcile his competing sexual desires, leaving him hurtling towards irreparable consequences.
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Joey joins the Army as a way out of Pennsylvania coal country just as she falls in love with magnetic housewife Rayna. A splendid meditation on the boundless possibilities of first love constricted by the trials of poverty.
The Talented Mr. Ripley
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
When Dickie's father commissions Ripley to bring his errant son back home to America, Dickie and his beautiful expatriate girlfriend never suspect the dangerous extremes to which Ripley will go to make their lifestyle his own.
Freak Show
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Billy Bloom is talented, fierce and fearless but does he have what it takes to win homecoming queen? Bette Midler, Abigail Breslin star in this fabulous comedy.
Shared Rooms
Romance, Drama • Movie (2016)
In this romantic comedy, married Laslo and Cal take in a gay teen relative; Sid and Gray have a casual online hookup which unexpectedly deepens; Julian and Dylan confront their secret mutual attraction when forced to share a bed for a week.
The Surrogate
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
A young woman agrees to be a surrogate for her two gay best friends but when the fathers no longer want the child she must decide if she's ready to raise a baby on her own.
The 10 Year Plan
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Myles and Brody are two best friends who make a pact to be a couple if neither has found love in ten years’ time. Now that their arrangement is due, both friends do whatever it takes to avoid becoming each other’s last resort.
The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sweden’s Queen Kristina, a flamboyant and unpredictable woman who ascended the throne at age six, was raised as a prince and strived to bring peace and education to her country—all while pursuing an illicit romance with her female royal attendant.
Sordid Lives
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2000)
In this cult classic comedy from writer-director Del Shores, a gay West Hollywood actor returns home to his small Texas town for his grandmother’s funeral.
Vita & Virginia
Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The seductive true story of Virginia Woolf's love affair with socialite Vita Sackville-West, who inspired one of Woolf's greatest works of literature.
Philadelphia
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
When a gay Philadelphia lawyer is fired, he suspects AIDS is the reason and takes his fight to court - even as he is losing his battle against the disease. Best Actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Michael Douglas and Matt Damon star in this film that recounts show-biz icon Liberace's tempestuous relationship with a young lover.
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Documentary exploring the challenges faced by lesbians in the deep South.
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
A sexy young DJ, E, and her gay best friend, Matt, are forced to run when E stumbles on some cash. But E finds she has burnt too many bridges and there is nowhere to run but outback Australia into the arms of the ex-girlfriend, Trish, who broke her heart.
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Young soccer star Charlie has the world at his feet. With a top club desperate to sign him, his future is seemingly mapped out. But the teenager sees only a nightmare.
Flawless
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1999)
A homophobic security guard who suffers a stroke has to take singing lessons from his drag queen neighbor as part of his speech therapy.
The Trials of Ted Haggard
TVPG • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2009)
Alexandra Pelosi talks with former minister Ted Haggard who was exiled from his church in the wake of a sex-and-drugs scandal.
Kissing Jessica Stein
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
A straight girl's search for Mr. Right takes a turn when she gets involved with a bisexual woman in this delightful romantic comedy.
Becks
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Based on the life and times of the musician Alyssa Robbins.
Billy Elliot
R • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2000)
A quirky 11-year-old boy from a blue-collar English family discovers he has an uncanny talent for dance in this Oscar(R)-nominated hit.
Desert Hearts
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (1986)
A woman on the precipice of divorce becomes drawn to another woman.
Pit Stop
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
In this perfectly crafted American drama, openly gay Ernesto and closeted Gabe grapple with the trials and tribulations of being gay in a small, working-class Texas town.
Carmen y Lola
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
This coming-of-age story chronicles the burgeoning love affair between two women who face rejection from their conservative community.
Princess Cyd
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Eager to escape life with her single father, 16-year-old athlete Cyd visits her novelist aunt in Chicago over the summer. There, she falls for a girl in the neighborhood, while she and her aunt gently challenge each other in the realms of sex and spirit.
Wild Nights With Emily
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Molly Shannon stars as Emily Dickinson in Wild Nights with Emily, a humorous and bold take on the iconic American poet.
Where We Go from Here
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Three acts of terror disrupt ordinary lives. A teacher dealing with domestic abuse finds even greater violence at school. Two lovers drifting apart may be separated by the hate of another. And, friends on a night out are caught up in brutal madness
Those People
Drama, Romance • Movie (2015)
On Manhattan’s gilded Upper East Side, Charlie, a young painter, finds the man of his dreams in Tim, an older pianist from across the globe.
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
After becoming infatuated with a hunky New York go-go dancer, college boy Doc devises a plan to get close to his crush by asking him to be the main subject in a makeshift documentary.
And the Band Played On
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Matthew Modine is a young doctor who tracks a deadly epidemic halfway around the world in this medical thriller.
Mapplethorpe
Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
A portrait of the celebrated yet controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe whose relationship with Patti Smith and other icons of the '70s New York influenced his photographs.
Tom of Finland
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Finnish artist Touko Laaksonen becomes famous for his homoerotic works.
The Perfect Wedding
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Gavin and Paul meet and fall in love over a weekend where family and friends are planning the wedding of Paul’s sister. But Gavin is posing as the boyfriend of Paul’s ex, leading to a classic comic quandary as they try to ignore their feelings.
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Henry Gamble is turning 17 today. As Henry treads through various sexual possibilities trying to finally come into his own, so too do the adults and teenagers at the party.
Stage Mother
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
A conservative Southern woman shocks everyone around her when she moves to San Francisco to save her recently deceased son's struggling drag club.
Were The World Mine
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2008)
If you had a love-potion, who would you make fall madly in love with you? Timothy, prone to escaping his dismal high school reality through dazzling musical daydreams, gets to answer that question in a very real way.
Looking: The Movie
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2016)
Final chapter of the series about three close friends in San Francisco exploring the options for a new generation of gay men.
The Normal Heart
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
The early days of the HIV-AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City is the focus of this searing HBO Films drama.
Naz & Maalik
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Two closeted teens from Bed-Stuy unwittingly find themselves in the crosshairs of the War on Terror when surveillance footage of their secretive behavior is wildly misinterpreted in this smart indie comedy.
Cherry Pop
Comedy, Music • Movie (2017)
Cherry Pop, directed by Assaad Yacoub, follows one wild, crazy night at a drag club. The matriarch of the show Zaza refuses to come out of her dressing room, while a young newcomer, The Cherry, is tormented by the regular troupe of back-stabbing queens.
Mapplethorpe (Director's Cut)
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
An intimate portrait of the celebrated yet controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe (Matt Smith) whose relationship with Patti Smith and other icons of ‘70s New York influenced his ambitious photos while he explored his emerging sexuality.
Adam
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Directed by trans filmmaker Rhys Ernst, this adaptation tells the thought-provoking story of a cisgender male, who, after falling in love with a lesbian, goes on a journey of learning about LGBTQ culture.
Carmen y Lola (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
This coming-of-age story chronicles the burgeoning love affair between two women who face rejection from their conservative community.
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Nathan is a young man who joins an AIDS activist group in 1990s Paris. As he attends the weekly meetings, he learns that some members prefer a more radical approach to their protests.
Gods and Monsters
R • Biography, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1998)
Aging filmmaker James Whale embarks on an unexpected friendship with a young gardener in this Oscar(R)-winning film.
XY Chelsea
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning leaks information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hot Guys with Guns
Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Chinatown meets Boystown when an aspiring actor and a grizzled detective team up in this modern take on the old-fashioned detective story.
To Be or Not to Be
PG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1983)
Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft star in this comedy as actors trying their bumbling best to save the Polish underground from the Nazis.
C.O.G.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout heads to Oregon, takes a job picking apples, and ultimately finds religion.
Angel Rodriguez
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
An intimate drama about the complicated relationship between a social worker and the bright but troubled teenager she tries to help.
Love is Strange
R • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Following their marriage after living together for nearly forty years, a gay couple faces major issues: one spouse is fired from his job, they lose their home and must temporarily move into separate lodgings.
The Laramie Project
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
A groundbreaking drama that recreates the efforts of a NYC theater troupe who traveled to the scene of a gay man's brutal murder.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?