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LGBTQ+ Movies

New on Hulu
Night and DayNight and Day
Fanciful biography of songwriter Cole Porter, who rose from high society to find success on Tin Pan Alley.
TVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Frida
Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar®-nominated performance in this biographical drama about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Date and SwitchDate and Switch
Two best friends vow lose their virginity before graduation, but their journey takes an unexpected detour when one comes out as gay.
R • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Popular
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
The Wedding BanquetR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Trending LGBTQ+ Movies
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven AllowedTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
The Wedding BanquetR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
And the Band Played OnPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Desert HeartsR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1986)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The SinTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Portrait of a Lady on FireR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
The StrollTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Je tu il elleTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1975)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Normal HeartTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
Mama's BoyTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
The Times Of Harvey MilkTVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1984)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Marc by SofiaPG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Valentine RoadTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
IkiruTV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1952)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Paris Is BurningR • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (1990)
JubileeTVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1978)
QuerelleR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1982)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the PicturesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
StonewallR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Comedy
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Coming SoonR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
JubileeTVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1978)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Noah's Arc: Jumping the BroomTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
A Taste of HoneyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1961)
The Wedding BanquetR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Drama
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
And the Band Played OnPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Angel RodriguezTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Desert HeartsR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1986)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
IkiruTV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1952)
Je tu il elleTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1975)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
JubileeTVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1978)
The Laramie ProjectTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mama's BoyTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Noah's Arc: Jumping the BroomTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
The Normal HeartTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Portrait of a Lady on FireR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
PureTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
QuerelleR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1982)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Saturday ChurchTVMA • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2017)
Shouting Fire: Stories From The Edge of Free SpeechTV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2009)
Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series: Broken BirdTVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series: MeatsTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
StonewallR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
SuitedTV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2016)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
A Taste of HoneyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1961)
Valentine RoadTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
The Wedding BanquetR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
WigTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Most Liked LGBTQ+ Movies
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Portrait of a Lady on FireR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Marc by SofiaPG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
Paris Is BurningR • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (1990)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
StonewallR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
The Times Of Harvey MilkTVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1984)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
A Taste of HoneyTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1961)
IkiruTV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1952)
Noah's Arc: Jumping the BroomTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Mama's BoyTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
The StrollTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
QuerelleR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1982)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Valentine RoadTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Normal HeartTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The SinTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
A-Z
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
And the Band Played OnPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Angel RodriguezTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Atomic BlondeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Case Against 8TV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Coming SoonR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Desert HeartsR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1986)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Fall to GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
HurleyUnknown • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
IkiruTV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1952)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Je tu il elleTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1975)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
JubileeTVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1978)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The SinTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
The Laramie ProjectTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
Larry Kramer In Love and AngerTVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mama's BoyTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the PicturesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Marc by SofiaPG-13 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2025)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
Noah's Arc: Jumping the BroomTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
The Normal HeartTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Out ListTVMA • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Paris Is BurningR • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (1990)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Portrait of a Lady on FireR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
PureTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
QuerelleR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1982)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven AllowedTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Same Sex AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2005)
Saturday ChurchTVMA • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2017)
Shouting Fire: Stories From The Edge of Free SpeechTV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2009)

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