The Crying Game

RThrillerDramaLGBTQ+HorrorMovie1992

A fugitive IRA soldier has a doomed romance with a dead enemy's girlfriend.

A fugitive IRA soldier has a doomed romance with a dead enemy's g...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Exorcist
R • Horror • Movie (1973)
The Fog
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
Sacrifice
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2016)
Dirty Pretty Things
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
Basic Instinct 2
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2006)
Rosemary's Baby
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (1968)
The Cider House Rules
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1999)
Inventing the Abbotts
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1997)
The Last Exorcism Part II
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
At Close Range
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1986)
What Lies Beneath
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2000)
Marathon Man
R • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1976)
S.F.W.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Red Dragon
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
Sliver
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1993)

About this Movie

The Crying Game

A fugitive IRA soldier has a doomed romance with a dead enemy's girlfriend.

Starring: Stephen ReaMiranda RichardsonForest WhitakerJim BroadbentRalph Brown

Director: Neil Jordan

RThrillerDramaLGBTQ+HorrorMovie1992
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on