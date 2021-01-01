Stonewall

Drama, History, LGBTQ+, Movie, 2016

Passions and politics make a volatile mix in this dynamic drama directed by Roland Em...more

Passions and politics make a volatile mix in this dynamic drama d...More

About this Movie

Stonewall

Passions and politics make a volatile mix in this dynamic drama directed by Roland Emmerich that follows the events that led to the birth of the modern Gay Rights movement.

Starring: Jeremy IrvineJonny BeauchampJoey KingCaleb Landry JonesMatt Craven

Director: Roland Emmerich

R, Drama, History, LGBTQ+, Movie, 2016
  • hd

