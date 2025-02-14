It’s been almost two years since the Season 2 premiere of the hit Paramount+ and SHOWTIME® thriller, Yellowjackets. Finally, the wait is over.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres on Friday, February 14, for Hulu subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on .

In true Yellowjackets fashion, Season 2 of this psychological horror series left viewers on a cliffhanger with barely enough ledge to store the many unanswered questions. We need to know: What happened to Crystal’s body? What’s next for Ben? And who — or what — exactly is the “Man With No Eyes?”

Whether you’re already a fan who’s patiently waiting for the new season or you’re new to the show and are wondering where to start, we have everything you need to know, including where to watch Yellowjackets and more SHOWTIME shows on-demand.

Watch: Yellowjackets

How to Watch Yellowjackets Without Cable

Wondering where to stream Yellowjackets? Stream new episodes on-demand with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on.

Get Started With the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME on Hulu Add-On

Watch Yellowjackets Seasons 1 and 2 and new episodes from Season 3 on-demand by adding Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to your Hulu subscription — here’s how:

Log in , or sign up , with your Hulu credentials and navigate to your account page . Scroll down to “Add-ons” and select the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on. Please note: You may not be able to access the add-ons if your Hulu subscription is billed through a third party. Not ready to commit? Eligible subscribers can try the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on free for seven days and cancel anytime. Once you’re set up with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on, catch up on the first two seasons of Yellowjackets and get ready for the Season 3 premiere on Friday, February 14.

Get the SHOWTIME Add-on

Yellowjackets FAQs

Get the answers to all of your burning Yellowjackets questions.

What Is Yellowjackets About?

Yellowjackets is about a girls’ high school soccer team that crashes in a remote Canadian forest while traveling to a tournament in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to live off the land — and each other — until they can be rescued.

Though the main timeline in Yellowjackets is present day, the show uses flashbacks to tell the strange stories from the woods that are still haunting the survivors well into adulthood.

Where Can I Watch Yellowjackets?

You can watch Yellowjackets on Hulu with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on .

How Many Seasons of Yellowjackets Are There?

There are currently three seasons of Yellowjackets. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now, while new episodes of Season 3 are currently premiering weekly throughout the season starting Friday, February 14, 2025.

Is Yellowjackets Based on a True Story?

Though Yellowjackets isn’t based on a true story per se, it is reminiscent of the 2006 non-fiction book, “Miracle of the Andes,” where a plane carrying a group of rugby players crashed in Argentina. Those who made it through the crash were stranded for over 10 weeks, resorting to cannibalism as a means of survival.

When Is Yellowjackets Season 3 Airing?

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres on-demand Friday, February 14 for those with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on .

Meet the Yellowjackets Cast

Shauna Shipman

Adult Shauna: Melanie Lynskey

Teenage Shauna: Sophie Nélisse

Quiet yet sharp-witted, Shauna harbors deep secrets and struggles with guilt over her past decisions — much like her other teammates.

Natalie “Nat” Scatorccio

Adult Nat: Juliette Lewis

Teenage Nat: Sophie Thatcher

As a rebellious and tough teenager, Nat’s troubled home life brings a mentality and skillset crucial to the team’s survival. As an adult, however, she struggles with addiction stirred up by her traumatic past.

Taissa “Tai” Turner

Adult Tai: Tawny Cypress

Teenage Tai: Jasmin Savoy Brown

Teenage Tai is a fiercely ambitious athlete — a quality that benefits her as the team’s leader after the crash. Years later, she embarks on a political career path while grappling with disturbing sleepwalking episodes rooted in her past.

Misty Quigley

Adult Misty: Christina Ricci

Teenage Misty: Sammi Hanratty

Socially awkward and desperate for acceptance, teenage Misty joins the team as an equipment manager. Her resourcefulness and willingness to do the dirty work make her an invaluable asset, yet her unrelenting need for recognition often leads to hurtful and disturbing choices.

Lottie Matthews

Adult Lottie: Simone Kessell

Teenage Lottie: Courtney Eaton

Lottie is a deeply spiritual teenager whose “supernatural” connection to the wilderness keeps the group grounded and hopeful. However, her growing control over the others blurs the line between spiritual guidance and cult-leader-level manipulation — a trait she carries into adulthood and her career.

Vanessa “Van” Palmer

Adult Van: Lauren Ambrose

Teenage Van: Liv Hewson

Resilience, optimism, and humor are Van’s strengths as a teenager in the wilderness. Yet she finds herself quiet, reclusive, and stagnant as an adult — with the lingering power of the wilderness still controlling her life decades later.

Steven Krueger as Coach Ben Scott

Coach Ben Scott, the assistant coach of the Yellowjackets, survives the crash but loses his leg — leaving him physically vulnerable. Though he tries to maintain his role as the team’s leader and voice of reason, he becomes an outsider as the group descends into desperation.

More Shows Like Yellowjackets

Craving more Yellowjackets? Check out these similar shows streaming now on Hulu.

Lost

If you love the survival elements, psychological tension, and spine-tingling suspense of Yellowjackets, you need to watch Lost — a hit ABC primetime series about a group of plane crash survivors doing whatever it takes to stay alive. All six seasons of Lost are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Lost

Cruel Summer

The popular Freeform series , Cruel Summer, is the perfect next-watch for fans of Yellowjackets. Follow the intertwined lives of two teenage girls — a popular “it girl” and a social outcast — over the span of three summers. When one goes missing, dark secrets and shocking twists are exposed. Stream both seasons of Cruel Summer on Hulu.

Watch: Cruel Summer

Saint X

A Hulu Original series , Saint X is a dark mystery surrounding a young woman’s search for the truth about her sister’s death. As grim secrets unravel and timelines collide, the truth becomes far more dangerous than she could have imagined. The entire limited series is available to stream now on Hulu.