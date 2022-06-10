Before there was Freeform, there was ABC Family—the channel that makes us nostalgic for all of the family and teen dramas we used to laugh and cry to, like Make It or Break It and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

When the channel switched to Freeform, they brought us even more stories and characters we’ve come to love, along with fresh new content like the true crime docuseries , The Deep End.

Relive every heartwarming moment, meet new Pretty Little Liars, and discover the best new Freeform shows on Hulu—here’s how.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch Freefrom without Cable on Hulu

All Hulu subscribers get access to select Freeform TV shows (see the full list of shows below). Keep up-to-date with what’s new on Hulu for the latest Freeform releases.

Want to watch Freeform live, but don’t want an outdated cable subscription? You can finally cut the cord once and for all. In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library of shows and movies, a Hulu + Live TV subscription* gives streamers access to 75+ live TV channels, including Freeform.

*Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

Start streaming Freeform live now with your Hulu + Live TV subscription. Here’s how:*

Sign up or log in with your Hulu + Live TV credentials. Set up your live TV supporting devices. Enter your home zip code. Use the Live Guide to find available channels and game times. Grab your favorite snacks, turn off your notifications, and get your Freeform binge on.

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Freeform Shows on Hulu

All Hulu subscribers have access to stream our library of nostalgic ABC Family and Freeform shows you know and love, along with a few new series that might just become your new favorites.

The Deep End

Her followers think she’s a savior. She thinks she is dedicated to the mission. Those who escaped her think she’s a cult leader. Is Teal Swan creating a community of wellness and spirituality, or are her motives for influence deeper and darker than anyone could have imagined? Find out by streaming new episodes of the Freeform docuseries, The Deep End, now on Hulu.

Watch: The Deep End

Single Drunk Female

Samantha is a 20-something alcoholic forced to move back home with her mom when she gets fired from her job in NYC. Realizing she’s hit rock bottom, Samantha finally sets out to get her life together and slowly learns that some of the worst situations can be a blessing in disguise.

Watch the first season of the Freeform dramedy, Single Drunk Female, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Single Drunk Female

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

New town, new secrets, new murders, and more little lies. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is a spin-off from the original series that follows a new group of liars in the small town of Beacon Heights where you can still find some familiar faces from the PLL franchise.

Watch every episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists now on Hulu.

Watch: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Alone Together

Benji and Esther are platonic Millennial roomies from different walks of life. Outsiders think they’re dating, but these besties are just trying to live their lives while navigating the status-obsessed social life of Los Angeles. Watch their awkwardness and self-destructive tendencies tighten their friendship in this heart-warming Freeform comedy streaming now on Hulu.

Discover this and more best friend comedies streaming now.

Watch: Alone Together

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is a thriller drama series that follows two teenage girls over the span of three summers in the early 90s. One is a popular “it-girl,” and the other is an awkward outsider. Discover the story that unfolds when one mysteriously goes missing in the first season of Freeform’s most-watched series, Cruel Summer, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Cruel Summer

The Bold Type

If you’re looking for a bold (see what we did there) drama to add to your “shows to watch” list, move The Bold Type to the top. This empowering feel-good drama is based on the life of Cosmopolitan magazine editor, Joanna Coles.

Follow a group of young media professionals as they help guide each other through intimidating bosses, self-discovery, sexuality, love, and the world of fashion.

All 5 seasons of The Bold Type are streaming now.

Watch: The Bold Type

Good Trouble

Good Trouble is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed Freeform drama series, The Fosters . Follow Callie and Maria’s next chapter as they get into good trouble while fighting for social justice and balancing their personal lives.

All 4 seasons of Good Trouble are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Good Trouble

Grown-ish

Fact: fraternity parties aren’t the best place to look for your soulmate. Discover this and other coming-of-age lessons in the teen comedy, Grown-ish.

This Freeform series is a spin-off of ABC’s Blash-ish , focusing on the Johnson family’s eldest child, Zoey, as she leaves home for the first time. Stream all 4 seasons of Grown-ish now on Hulu.

Watch: Grown-ish

Shadowhunters

Clary Fray’s life changes forever on her 18th birthday when she learns that she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids called Shadowhunters. Born to hunt demons, Clary now lives among mythical creatures as she discovers her new purpose.

Stream all 3 seasons of this Freeform fantasy drama series on Hulu.

Watch: Shadowhunters

Stitchers

Kristen is a college student with temporal dysplasia, or the inability to sense the passage of time. This makes her the perfect candidate for a secret government experiment called “the stitcher program,” where a group of scientists use Kristen’s mind to stitch into the memories of deceased criminals. Follow along as the stitcher team solves cases that would have otherwise followed these criminals to their graves.

If you love crime dramas, you’ll love watching all 4 seasons of Stitchers on Hulu.

Watch: Stitchers

The Secret Life of the American Teenager

15-year-old Amy is a typical high school student with dreams and ambition until a hormone-charged night at band camp leaves her to face a secret that will change everything. How long can Amy hide her pregnancy before confronting her parents and the father? And, will she still be able to chase her dreams despite being a teen mom?

Find out by streaming all 5 seasons of the heartfelt Freeform teen drama, The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Watch: The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Greek

Casey is the most popular girl at Cyprus-Rhodes University. She has what all the other girls want–good looks, a popular boyfriend, and leadership in the college’s top sorority. Just when she thinks she has it all, her entire world is flipped upside down when Casey’s nerdy little brother, Rusty, arrives on campus and decides to pledge.

Will joining the Greek-life family on campus tear this real-life family apart? Stream all 4 seasons of the college drama, Greek, now on Hulu.

Watch: Greek

Make It or Break It

Where there is competition, drama is sure to follow—especially in the high-stakes world of elite gymnastics. Follow four extraordinary teenage athletes as they juggle school, relationships, parents, jealousy, and their dreams of the Olympics.

Freeform teen drama, Make It or Break It, is streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Make It or Break It

10 Things I Hate About You

Love early-2000s teen dramedies? 10 Things I Hate About You is a classic ABC Family throw-back based on the popular 1999 movie of the same name. In this series, sisters Kat and Bianca move from the midwest to a high school in California where they try to make an impression on their new peers. Navigate teen life, love, and drama along with them in all 20 episodes of the Freeform TV show—10 Things I Hate About You.

Watch: 10 Things I Hate About You

Get More Freeform on Hulu

There’s more drama where that came from. Stream even more Freeform with the following shows available now on Hulu:

Baby Daddy

Chasing Life

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

The Fosters

Jane by Design

Kevin from Work

Lincoln Heights

Love in the Time of Corona

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Melissa & Joey

Motherland: Fort Salem

Party of Five

Twisted

Siren

State of Georgia

Switched at Birth

Recovery Road

Bun Heads