Streaming just got a whole lot easier.

Watch your favorite SHOWTIME shows on Hulu with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on, including hit series like Yellowjackets and Dexter as well as the entire SHOWTIME library of original series, documentaries and much more.

How to Watch SHOWTIME Shows on Hulu

Watch your favorite SHOWTIME shows with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on in three easy steps.

Get Started With the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME Add-On

Bundle and save on streaming by adding Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to your Hulu subscription — here’s how:

Log in or sign up with your Hulu credentials and head to your account page . Scroll down to “Add-ons” and select the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on. Please note, you may not be able to access the add-ons if your Hulu subscription is billed through a third party. Not ready to commit? Try the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on free for seven days and cancel anytime. That’s it — you’re ready to start streaming your favorite SHOWTIME shows!

Get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Add-on

Stream These SHOWTIME Shows on Hulu with the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME Add-On

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is a hit SHOWTIME series about a girls’ high school soccer team that crash lands in a remote Canadian forest in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to live off the land (…and each other) until they can be rescued.

Though the main timeline in Yellowjackets is present day, the show uses flashbacks to tell the strange stories from the woods that are still haunting the survivors well into adulthood.

Check out our insider’s guide to Yellowjackets for more.

Watch: Yellowjackets *

*Yellowjackets requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

George & Tammy

The king and queen of country music, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, had a wild and turbulent relationship that inspired some of the most iconic country songs of all time.

Actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon take us on a deep dive into the stories behind the songs we know and love.

Watch: George & Tammy *

*George & Tammy requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Dexter

Dexter Morgan is the heroic anti-hero you never thought you’d root for. He spends his days solving crimes as a forensics expert, but at night he becomes the most dangerous serial killer in all of Miami. This charming and self-justified killer doesn’t commit highly skilled and methodic murder on just anyone, though. Dexter saves his questionable compulsion for dangerous criminals only.

Stream Dexter and Dexter: New Blood on Hulu with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on.

Watch: Dexter *

*Dexter requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Homeland

The six-time Emmy® award-winning series, Homeland, is an American crime thriller series that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout every episode. The series starts with missing USMC Sergeant Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) being presumed dead, but CIA operations officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) knows the truth — he’s a double agent.

All Hulu subscribers can watch all eight seasons of Homeland streaming now.

Watch: Homeland

The L Word

Revered as one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series of the early 2000s, The L Word follows the intimate and public lives of a group of lesbian BFFs living in Los Angeles. The series explores important topics — relationships, sexuality, friendship, homophobia, and parenthood — as seen through the lens of a queer person.

Watch: The L Word *

*The L Word requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.