Where to Watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and More From the Cast on Hulu
Revised: July 11, 2025
Yay, David! Have you heard the good news? The Rose family has found a new home right here on Hulu. This means subscribers have on-demand access to all six seasons of the laugh-out-loud comedy, Schitt’s Creek.
Whether you’re new in town or know Schitt’s Creek like the back of your hand, we’re so excited you’re here. Use this guide to discover where to watch Schitt’s Creek, along with other popular movie and TV titles from the cast.
Where to Watch Schitt’s Creek
Are you positively bedeviled with meetings et cetera? Luckily, Schitt’s Creek is on Hulu to stream on your schedule. Laugh along to all six seasons of your favorite (or soon-to-be favorite) comfort series.
Watch: Schitt’s Creek
What Is Schitt’s Creek About?
Schitt’s Creek is a modern comedy about a wealthy family that suddenly loses everything due to a fraudulent business manager. Well, they didn’t exactly lose everything. The only possession the government didn’t seize from the Roses? A small town in the middle of nowhere that Johnny once bought as a joke for his son, David, called Schitt’s Creek.
So Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis are left with no other choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek while they find a way back to the only lifestyle they’ve ever known. Until then, they have to learn how to survive (maybe even thrive) in this small town amongst some seriously quirky locals.
Written by and starring Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek is also known for its normalization and TV representation of LGBTQ+ relationships.
Schitt’s Creek FAQs
Where was Schitt’s Creek filmed?
Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian comedy television series filmed in Ontario, Canada.
How many seasons of Schitt’s Creek are there?
There are six seasons of Schitt’s Creek. Seasons 1 – 4 have 13 episodes each, while Seasons 5 and 6 have 14 episodes each. You can stream every episode of Schitt’s Creek now on Hulu.
How many Emmys® did Schitt’s Creek win?
After gaining serious traction in its sixth and final season, Schitt’s Creek swept the 2020 Emmy Awards® with an unprecedented nine wins — breaking the record for most wins in a single season for a comedy show.
Stream Schitt’s Creek and more of the best shows on Hulu, according to the Television Academy.
Schitt’s Creek Cast
Who are the actors in Schitt’s Creek? Discover the people behind the characters, along with other titles from the cast streaming now on Hulu.
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose
Johnny Rose is the patriarch of the Rose family and a former video store tycoon. He might not be the best father, but what he lacks in parental instincts, he makes up for in determination and business acumen (which is important if he’s going to get his family out of this financial nightmare).
More Eugene Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Father of the Bride (1991)
Father of the Bride Part 2 (1995)
Goon (2012)
Don’t forget to catch him in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll reunite with longtime colleagues, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose
In Schitt’s Creek, Catherine plays Moira Rose — the eccentric, theatrical, glamorous, and slightly self-absorbed matriarch of the family. Don’t be fooled, there’s more depth to Moira than meets the eye. Just don’t touch her wig wall, ask her how to fold in the cheese, or invite her to a party (she’ll likely RSVP as pending).
More Catherine O’Hara Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Modern Family (S7, E8)
Elemental (2023)*
The Right Kind of Wrong (2014)
30 Rock (S7, E2)
Home Alone (1990)*
*Elemental and Home Alone are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.
Dan Levy as David Rose
There are a couple of things you need to know about David Rose:
He’s into the wine, not the label.
Like Beyonce, he excels as a solo artist.
Oh, and don’t ask him how to fold in the cheese either.
More Dan Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Happiest Season (2020)
Modern Family (S10, E3)
Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose
She was once paid to talk up Heart Blaster Energy Drinks at a Third Eye Blind concert, and she’s a little bit single even when she’s not — she’s Alexis Rose, a ditzy socialite whose time in Schitt’s Creek opens her heart and mind to what’s really important in life.
More Annie Murphy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd
Manager of Schitt’s Creek Motel, Stevie appears to be permanently unamused upon first meeting her. (If you ask Roland, he’d say she looks like a vampire and is a bit skittish when approached.) But spend some time with her, and you’ll see right through her tough exterior to her humble and caring heart.
More Emily Hampshire Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
The End of Sex (2022)*
Self Reliance (2024)
*The End of Sex requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.
Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer
We first meet Patrick in Season 4, when he arrives at Schitt’s Creek and unexpectedly falls in love with David. As their relationship blossoms, both characters grow and evolve into “simply the best” versions of themselves.
More Noah Reid Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Buffaloed (2019)
Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt
Loud, crude, and unrefined — where would Schitt’s Creek be without its mayor, Roland Schitt? Some might say the town would be better off, especially if you ask Johnny.
More Chris Elliott Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Community (S5, E13)
The Rewrite (2015)
The Abyss (1989)
Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens
Innocent and genuine, Ted is Schitt’s Creek resident veterinarian who has no idea what he’s getting himself into by pursuing Alexis Rose.
More Dustin Milligan Movies on Hulu
Mack & Rita (2022)
Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt
Jocelyn isn’t just Roland’s wife. She’s also a school teacher, community organizer, leader of the Jazzagals, and a party planning extraordinaire — just not when it comes to her own baby shower.
More Jennifer Robertson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Saving Hope (S2, E1)
Twitches (2005)*
Hannah Montana (S2, E13)*
*Twitches and Hannah Montana are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.
Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands
Twyla is a small-town girl with a heart of gold, which often leads to her getting walked on by her bold and self-serving Schitt’s Creek neighbors.
More Sarah Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
All Rise (S2, E10)
Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt
Also known as “Beardy,” “The Homeless Kid,” That Barn Guy,” and “That Beardy Thing” — Mutt Schitt is the tall, handsome, and mysterious town handyman.
More Tim Rozon TV Shows on Hulu
Dakota (2022)
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee
Known for being direct, blunt, and no-nonsense, Ronnie surprises us all when the Rose family somehow melts down her cold exterior throughout the series.
More Karen Robinson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Saving Hope (S1, E9)
The Handmaid’s Tale (S1, E2)
Trigger Point (2021)
The Good Doctor (S6, E16)
John Hemphill as Bob Currie
Bob is the town mechanic. He’s rather oblivious and not very good at his job — but at least he means well.
More John Hemphill Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Untold Stories of the E.R. (S1, E2)*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Rizwan Manji as Ray Butani
Ray is a jack of all trades — he’s Schitt Creek’s resident real estate agent, photographer, travel agent, politician, town councilor, and Christmas tree salesman. He might not be good at any of his pursuits, but it’s not for lack of trying.
More Rizwan Manji Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Equals (2015)*
Dog With a Blog (S2, E4; S3, E5)**
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day (2014)**
Mom (S1, E18; S1, E22)
*Equals requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.
**Dog With a Blog and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.
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