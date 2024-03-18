Yay, David! Have you heard the good news? The Rose family has found a new home right here on Hulu. This means subscribers have on-demand access to all six seasons of the laugh-out-loud comedy, Schitt’s Creek.

Whether you’re new in town or know Schitt’s Creek like the back of your hand, we’re so excited you’re here. Use this guide to discover where to watch Schitt’s Creek, along with other popular movie and TV titles from the cast.

Where to Watch Schitt’s Creek

Are you positively bedeviled with meetings et cetera? Luckily, Schitt’s Creek is on Hulu to stream on your schedule. Laugh along to all six seasons of your favorite (or soon-to-be favorite) comfort series .

Watch: Schitt’s Creek

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What Is Schitt’s Creek About?

Schitt’s Creek is a modern comedy about a wealthy family that suddenly loses everything due to a fraudulent business manager. Well, they didn’t exactly lose everything. The only possession the government didn’t seize from the Roses? A small town in the middle of nowhere that Johnny once bought as a joke for his son, David, called Schitt’s Creek.

So Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis are left with no other choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek while they find a way back to the only lifestyle they’ve ever known. Until then, they have to learn how to survive (maybe even thrive) in this small town amongst some seriously quirky locals.

Written by and starring Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek is also known for its normalization and TV representation of LGBTQ+ relationships.

Schitt’s Creek FAQs

Where was Schitt’s Creek filmed?

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian comedy television series filmed in Ontario, Canada.

How many seasons of Schitt’s Creek are there?

There are six seasons of Schitt’s Creek. Seasons 1 – 4 have 13 episodes each, while Seasons 5 and 6 have 14 episodes each. You can stream every episode of Schitt’s Creek now on Hulu.

How many Emmys® did Schitt’s Creek win?

After gaining serious traction in its sixth and final season, Schitt’s Creek swept the 2020 Emmy Awards® with an unprecedented nine wins — breaking the record for most wins in a single season for a comedy show.

Stream Schitt’s Creek and more of the best shows on Hulu , according to the Television Academy.

Schitt’s Creek Cast

Who are the actors in Schitt’s Creek? Discover the people behind the characters, along with other titles from the cast streaming now on Hulu.

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

Johnny Rose is the patriarch of the Rose family and a former video store tycoon. He might not be the best father, but what he lacks in parental instincts, he makes up for in determination and business acumen (which is important if he’s going to get his family out of this financial nightmare).

More Eugene Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Don’t forget to catch him in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building , where he’ll reunite with longtime colleagues, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

In Schitt’s Creek, Catherine plays Moira Rose — the eccentric, theatrical, glamorous, and slightly self-absorbed matriarch of the family. Don’t be fooled, there’s more depth to Moira than meets the eye. Just don’t touch her wig wall, ask her how to fold in the cheese, or invite her to a party (she’ll likely RSVP as pending).

More Catherine O’Hara Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Elemental and Home Alone are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Dan Levy as David Rose

There are a couple of things you need to know about David Rose:

He’s into the wine, not the label. Like Beyonce, he excels as a solo artist.

Oh, and don’t ask him how to fold in the cheese either.

More Dan Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose

She was once paid to talk up Heart Blaster Energy Drinks at a Third Eye Blind concert, and she’s a little bit single even when she’s not — she’s Alexis Rose, a ditzy socialite whose time in Schitt’s Creek opens her heart and mind to what’s really important in life.

More Annie Murphy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd

Manager of Schitt’s Creek Motel, Stevie appears to be permanently unamused upon first meeting her. (If you ask Roland, he’d say she looks like a vampire and is a bit skittish when approached.) But spend some time with her, and you’ll see right through her tough exterior to her humble and caring heart.

More Emily Hampshire Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*The End of Sex requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer

We first meet Patrick in Season 4, when he arrives at Schitt’s Creek and unexpectedly falls in love with David. As their relationship blossoms, both characters grow and evolve into “simply the best” versions of themselves.

More Noah Reid Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt

Loud, crude, and unrefined — where would Schitt’s Creek be without its mayor, Roland Schitt? Some might say the town would be better off, especially if you ask Johnny.

More Chris Elliott Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens

Innocent and genuine, Ted is Schitt’s Creek resident veterinarian who has no idea what he’s getting himself into by pursuing Alexis Rose.

More Dustin Milligan Movies on Hulu

Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt

Jocelyn isn’t just Roland’s wife. She’s also a school teacher, community organizer, leader of the Jazzagals, and a party planning extraordinaire — just not when it comes to her own baby shower.

More Jennifer Robertson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Twitches and Hannah Montana are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands

Twyla is a small-town girl with a heart of gold, which often leads to her getting walked on by her bold and self-serving Schitt’s Creek neighbors.

More Sarah Levy Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt

Also known as “Beardy,” “The Homeless Kid,” That Barn Guy,” and “That Beardy Thing” — Mutt Schitt is the tall, handsome, and mysterious town handyman.

More Tim Rozon TV Shows on Hulu

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee

Known for being direct, blunt, and no-nonsense, Ronnie surprises us all when the Rose family somehow melts down her cold exterior throughout the series.

More Karen Robinson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

John Hemphill as Bob Currie

Bob is the town mechanic. He’s rather oblivious and not very good at his job — but at least he means well.

More John Hemphill Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

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Rizwan Manji as Ray Butani

Ray is a jack of all trades — he’s Schitt Creek’s resident real estate agent, photographer, travel agent, politician, town councilor, and Christmas tree salesman. He might not be good at any of his pursuits, but it’s not for lack of trying.

More Rizwan Manji Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Equals requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

**Dog With a Blog and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.