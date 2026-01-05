From fresh episodes to the classic cases you can practically diagnose by heart, the ultra-popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has mastered both the weekly watch and the comfort rewatch like few other shows.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the long-running ABC favorite follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the other doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial — including series regulars and fan-favorite characters Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

Wondering where to watch Grey’s Anatomy? Whether you’re keeping up with new episodes from Season 22 or revisiting familiar storylines, you can watch new episodes live with Hulu + Live TV* or next-day on Hulu.

This guide has everything you need to know so you can get back to the drama stat!

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch Grey’s Anatomy

On-Demand on Hulu

Watch every episode of Grey’s Anatomy on-demand now with a Hulu subscription. That’s right — all 21 complete seasons are ready for you to watch from start to finish, and the same is true for episodes from Season 22 that have streamed Thursdays throughout the season.

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Live on ABC With Hulu + Live TV

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 air on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch your local ABC channel live with a Hulu + Live TV* subscription.

Get Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Grey’s Anatomy FAQs

When Does Grey’s Anatomy Come Back?

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy return on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. EST following the midseason break. Episodes air on ABC and are available to stream live via Hulu + Live TV, with next-day streaming available on-demand on Hulu.

Where Can I Watch All the Seasons of Grey’s Anatomy?

You can watch Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu, with past seasons and already-released episodes from the current season available on-demand. New episodes are also available to watch live with Hulu + Live TV or stream next-day on Hulu as they get released.

How Many Seasons of Grey’s Anatomy Are There?

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 22nd season. The highly watched medical drama remains one of the longest-running scripted series in television history.

How Many Episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Are There?

Grey’s Anatomy has hundreds of episodes across its many seasons, with new episodes continuing to be added as Season 22 airs. Hulu offers access to the full episode library available to date.

Who’s Leaving Grey’s Anatomy in Season 22?

Cast changes on Grey’s Anatomy can happen at any point during a season — something longtime fans know all too well. While some character exits may be announced or unfold during Season 22, the best way to see how storylines evolve is to watch new episodes as they air (or next-day on Hulu) before spoilers have a chance to catch up.

Is Season 22 the Last Season of Grey’s Anatomy​?

At this time, ABC hasn’t announced that Season 22 will be the final season of Grey’s Anatomy. The series continues to move forward with new episodes, maintaining its place as a staple of network television.

Shows Like Grey’s Anatomy

Can’t get enough of Grey’s Anatomy? Check out these other medical dramas streaming now on Hulu.

Private Practice

If you love the emotional highs of Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice delivers them in a new setting — just at a slightly slower, more character-driven pace. The spinoff centers on Addison Montgomery, a fan-favorite surgeon from Grey’s Anatomy, as she leaves Seattle for a private practice in Los Angeles, where the cases (and relationships) are just as complicated.

Like Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice is a popular comfort-watch. Check out more familiar favorites in Hulu’s guide to comfort shows .

Watch: Private Practice

The Resident

The Resident pulls back the curtain on modern hospital life, where every case comes with pressure — medical and political. Set at a teaching hospital, the series follows doctors who push back against bureaucracy while navigating high-stakes cases and facing difficult ethical decisions.

Watch: The Resident

The Good Doctor

As if being a surgical doctor isn’t challenging enough, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) must navigate complex medical cases, emotional patients, and the skepticism of his peers — which is exceptionally difficult for someone with autism and savant syndrome, like him.

Check out our guide to The Good Doctor for everything you need to know about the show.

Watch: The Good Doctor

ER

ER is a pioneer in the world of medical television dramas. Known for its fast-paced and realistic portrayal of a hospital emergency room, ER has remained one of the most popular and successful TV shows of all time. (Not to mention, the show played a major role in launching young George Clooney’s career.)

Watch: ER

House

Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is an unusual and complex character. Despite being incredibly brilliant, House is cynical, sarcastic, and addicted to pain meds — leading to uniquely unconventional methods of medical diagnosis and a questionable bedside manner.