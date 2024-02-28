All good things must come to an end — even ABC’s hit medical drama series, The Good Doctor. But don’t worry, Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now on-demand along with new episodes of the seventh and final season every Wednesday throughout the season.

If you’re new to the show, The Good Doctor surrounds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddy Highmore) — a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Despite his brilliance in the medical field, Dr. Murphy struggles with social situations, interpersonal relationships, and discrimination among his peers. These challenges can be particularly difficult in the high-pressure environment of a hospital, where split-second decisions and effective communication can mean the difference between life and death.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Good Doctor live and on-demand on Hulu.

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Watch The Good Doctor on Hulu

Wondering how to watch The Good Doctor including the final season currently airing? Hulu has two great options so you can start streaming, STAT!

Stream The Good Doctor on Demand

Hulu subscribers can stream all six seasons of The Good Doctor on demand anytime along with new episodes from Season 7 every Wednesday throughout the rest of the season.

Watch: The Good Doctor

Watch New Episodes of The Good Doctor Live

Don’t want to wait until the next day for new episodes of The Good Doctor? Get started with Hulu + Live TV now and watch new episodes live on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ES

When Does The Good Doctor Return?

Season 7 of The Good Doctor premiered Tuesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Cast of The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore (as Dr. Shaun Murphy)

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddy Highmore) is an unusually brilliant surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital on the hit medical drama, The Good Doctor. Diagnosed with autism and savant syndrome, Shaun experiences obstacles in his personal and professional life unique to his medical conditions. Despite initial resistance from some of his colleagues, Shaun earns respect throughout the series for his exceptional medical knowledge and unwavering commitment to his patients.

Antonia Thomas (as Dr. Claire Browne)

Dr. Claire Browne is a former surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital and becomes chief of surgery through the course of the series. As the child of an addict, Claire's difficult past has only solidified her purpose and strengthened her dedication to her patients.

Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park)

Dr. Alex Park is an attending surgeon at St. Bonaventure Hospital. As a former police officer with a turbulent relationship with his only child, Alex tends to have a rather pessimistic outlook and struggles to balance his personal and professional life.

Fiona Gubelman (as Dr. Morgan Reznick)

Dr. Morgan Reznick started the series as a surgical resident at St. Bonaventure, but moves to internal medicine in later seasons due to debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. At the beginning of the series, colleagues would describe Dr. Reznick as pompous and overly competitive, but that begins to change after she makes a grave mistake in Season 3.

Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman)

Wise and fiercely compassionate, Dr. Aaron Glassman is a high-level member of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and Dr. Murphy’s mentor. After serving as the hospital’s president for many years, Dr. Glassman later became its senior attending surgeon.

Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo)

Lea Diallo is the wife of Dr. Shaun Murphy. She’s a free-spirited artist who understands Shawn in ways many others don’t, helping him navigate social situations and emotional complexities that are difficult for him to process.

Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim)

Dr. Audrey Lim is a highly skilled and respected surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Dr. Lim often faces discrimination and prejudice as an Asian-American woman. However, that adversity has motivated her to become a trailblazer in her field.

Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews)

Dr. Marcus Andrews is the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Highly ambitious, Dr. Andrews is a hard-nosed leader who is unafraid of difficult decisions if it means ensuring the success of his staff and their patients.