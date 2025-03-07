Doctor, doctor! Get these viewers a new medical drama to watch — stat!

Medical shows are one of the most popular genres among TV viewers, and we totally understand why. There’s nothing quite like the adrenaline-rushing storylines, secret hospital romances, and cheerful triumphs that keep us coming back for more.

Ready to get sutures-deep into a new medical drama? These are the best doctor shows and medical reality series streaming now on Hulu.

Best Medical Shows

Grey’s Anatomy

When you think of medical dramas, the first show that comes to mind is probably Grey’s Anatomy — the longest-running medical drama on American airwaves. Set in Seattle, the show centers around Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her professional growth from medical intern to chief of general surgery.

Throughout its 21 seasons (and counting), Meredith and her peers have experienced love, triumph, and heart-wrenching loss — both personally and professionally — keeping fans hooked since 2005.

Watch all 20 seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy now on Hulu, along with new episodes of Season 21 every Friday throughout the rest of the season.

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

9-1-1

Procedural thriller meets high-stakes medical drama in the hit series, 9-1-1. Follow the personal and professional lives of Los Angeles’ first responders — paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and dispatchers — and how each entity works together to save the day.

Watch new episodes of this ABC series on Hulu every Friday throughout the season, or sign up for Hulu + Live TV to watch it live on your local ABC channel.

Watch: 9-1-1

Doctor Odyssey

Aboard the luxurious SS Amaryllis cruise ship, the charismatic Dr. Max Harper navigates high-stakes medical emergencies and tangled romances — all miles from shore. From the creative mind of Ryan Murphy, this captivating new series delivers drama, intrigue, and heart-pounding moments on the open sea.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey air live on ABC every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST and on-demand the day after (Fridays) throughout the season.

Watch: Doctor Odyssey

House

Dr. Gregory House, M.D. (Hugh Laurie) is an infectious disease specialist known more for his unconventional methods and blunt personality, and less for his bedside manner. Despite his prickly demeanor, House is undeniably brilliant in his ability to work through even the most baffling medical cases.

Watch: House

General Hospital

If you like your medical shows with a heaping dose of drama, you’ll love General Hospital — a soap opera series with over 15,000 episodes, which have entertained generations of mid-day TV watchers since 1963.

Can’t watch the show live? Catch up on new episodes the next day on Hulu.

Watch: General Hospital

Scrubs

Not all medical shows are intense and serious. Take a break from the drama, and have a laugh at the expense of the peculiar staff and unpredictable patients at Sacred Heart Hospital. Whether you’re watching for the first time or just the first time in a while, this early 2000s hit hospital comedy starring Zac Braff and Donald Faison is a TV classic you won’t be able to get enough of.

Watch: Scrubs

ER

Before there was Grey’s Anatomy, there was ER — the 1990s medical drama that made the mold and put George Clooney on the map. This TV classic follows the lives, loves, and losses of the doctors and nurses at Chicago’s County General Hospital.

Watch all 15 seasons of ER streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: ER

The Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy is a brilliant but very young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome. Follow along as he challenges the skepticism of the colleagues, who his condition prevents him from connecting with, by checking out our insider’s guide to The Good Doctor and by streaming all six seasons on Hulu.

Watch: The Good Doctor

Private Practice

Shonda Rhimes’ Private Practice is a spin-off of her hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. This series follows Grey’s character Kate Walsh and her departure from Seattle Grace Hospital to join an upscale private practice in Los Angeles.

Watch all six seasons of Private Practice streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Private Practice

The Resident

When stuck between following the rules or saving a patient, the doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital aren’t afraid to create controversy.

The Resident follows a young doctor, Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry, Gilmore Girls ), throughout his residency under the wings of a senior resident who isn’t afraid to expose the good, bad, and ugly of modern medicine.

Watch all six seasons of The Resident now on Hulu.

Watch: The Resident

St. Elsewhere

This fictional yet realistic medical drama takes place at the severely understaffed and underfunded Boston’s St. Eligius teaching hospital, where doctors and nurses take viewers behind the scenes as they navigate complex patients and their personal lives.

All six seasons of St. Elsewhere are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: St. Elsewhere

Body of Proof

We love a good genre crossover, and ABC’s Body of Proof gives us the best of both medical and procedural television.

This medical/legal drama follows Dr. Megan Hunt — a neurosurgeon-turned-medical examiner who uses her clinical background to crack tough criminal cases.

All three seasons of Body of Proof are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Body of Proof

Saving Hope

Saving Hope is a Canadian TV medical drama with a supernatural twist. Set in Toronto at Hope Zion Hospital, Dr. Alex Reid works at the same hospital where her fiancé, Dr. Charles Harris, is currently in a coma. The twist? He can see the spirits of other comatose and deceased patients.

Watch all five seasons of Saving Hope streaming on Hulu now.

Watch: Saving Hope

Medical Reality Shows

Dr. Pimple Popper

Warning: This medical reality show isn’t for the squeamish. But if you can’t get enough of blackheads, lipomas, cysts, and keloids — this show is for you.

Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) is a dermatologist with her own practice in Los Angeles, where she takes patients from all over the country desperate to find a solution to their skin condition. You may have even seen her viral videos on Instagram before the show got picked up by TLC.

Select seasons of Dr. Pimple Popper are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Dr. Pimple Popper

Nightwatch

What do you think is the busiest time of day for medical emergency personnel? If you guessed the middle of the night — you’re right.

Nightwatch is an emergency responder reality series that shows live footage of first responders handling the most intense emergencies imaginable. You have to see it to believe it.

Watch: Night Watch