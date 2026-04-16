The Insider’s Guide to Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 3: Cast Info, Spoilers, More
April 16, 2026
Lisa Vanderpump is the unofficial queen of the hospitality industry and reality television. She has an undeniable knack for managing successful restaurants, producing hit reality television, and serving up delicious, five-star drama we can’t get enough of.
You may already know Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or her hit show Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. But if you’re new to all things LVP, this Hulu Original series is the perfect place to start.
Watch: Vanderpump Villa
Vanderpump Villa Season 3 Release Date
All 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa Season 3 will be available to stream starting Thursday, April 16 — exclusively on Hulu.
Where To Watch Vanderpump Villa Season 3
Vanderpump Villa is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.
Welcome to Vanderpump Villa Season 3: What To Expect at Arrival
After trading Los Angeles for the south of France and then a sun-soaked castle in Italy, Lisa Vanderpump is opening the doors to an all-new destination.
This season, the queen of hospitality invites guests to a stunning English estate, where luxury, drama, and impeccable service are once again on the itinerary.
Here’s what to expect from her latest grand venture.
New Location: Where Is Vanderpump Villa in Season 3?
For Season 3, Vanderpump Villa leaves Mediterranean views behind for the English countryside, relocating to the stunning Rosecroft Park.
New and Old Faces: Who’s Not Returning, Who’s Staying, and Who’s Joining
A new season means a new staff and new drama. Though we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite troublemakers, an eager new crew is stepping in, bringing fresh personalities, clashing egos, and plenty of tension to Lisa’s latest luxury retreat.
Who’s Not Returning to Vanderpump Villa?
Andre
Grace
Lexee
Aidan
Tyler G
Bridget
Ashley
Tyler A.
Sianna
Siadi
Who’s Returning to Vanderpump Villa?
Lisa
Stassi
Anthony
Gabriella
Hannah
Marciano
Sam
Alyssa
Sher
Dominic
Hagen
Who’s Joining Vanderpump Villa?
Mike (Cook)
Keviah (Server)
Lewis (Bartender)
Merredith (Bartender)
Sage (Housekeeper)
Tyler W. (Events Coordinator)
Nick (Bartender)
Charlie (Bartender)
Adair (Housekeeper)
J.J. (Cook/Personal Trainer)
Piping Hot Tea: Best Paired With Lisa’s Finest Rosé
This season, the stakes are higher than ever, with a life-changing bonus on the line for a standout staff member and plenty of new hires ready to prove themselves.
Returning favorites are back for redemption, but it’s the guest list that really turns up the heat. Tension tied to Marciano’s past connections bubbles up, pulling new guests into old drama that refuses to stay in the past as DadTok guests from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives make their way to the villa.
As past relationships resurface and new ones begin to form, Lisa’s English estate sets the stage for her most drama-filled summer yet.
Check Out the Insider’s Guide to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Meet the Vanderpump Villa Cast: Season 3
If you’ve watched Vanderpump Rules, you know Lisa sets high standards for the staff at all of her establishments — Vanderpump Villa is no exception.
Can her staff of hospitality professionals live, work, and play together under the same roof? Meet the Season 3 cast and decide for yourself.
Lisa Vanderpump: Owner
She owns the dream.
Follow Lisa on Instagram: @lisavanderpump
Anthony Bar: Executive Chef
He turns up the heat.
Follow Anthony on Instagram: @chefanthonybar
Gabriella Sanon: Event Coordinator
She gets the party started.
Follow Gabriella on Instagram: @gabriella.sanon
Hannah Fouch: Server
She’s serving up seduction.
Follow Hannah on Instagram: @hannahfouchh
Marciano Brunette: Lead Server
He delivers the drama.
Follow Marciano on Instagram: @marcianob
Stassi Schroeder: VIP Guest
She’s not here to blend in.
Follow Stassi on Instagram: @stassischroeder
Sam Terry: Bartender
He’s charming, chaotic, and best served on the rocks.
Follow Sam on Instagram: @samm.terry
Alyssa Johnston: Server
She’s spilling secrets — not dishes.
Follow Alyssa on Instagram: @thealyssajohnston
Sher: Server
She’ll take your order, then turn the tables.
Follow Sher on Instagram: @x.o.sher
Dominic DeAngelis: Cook
He’s spicing things up — in and out of the kitchen.
Follow Dominic on Instagram: @weeknds
Hagen Bach: Housekeeper
He cleans up the messes — and sometimes makes them.
Follow Hagen on Instagram: @hagen_bach
Mike Catuosco: Cook
He brings a whole new meaning to “chef’s kiss.”
Follow Mike on Instagram: @chefmikecatuosco
Keviah Healy: Server
She’s serving more than just looks.
Follow Keviah on Instagram: @keviahhealy
Lewis Herring: Bartender
He pours on the charm.
Follow Lewis on Instagram: @lewis_herring
Merredith Lambert: Bartender
She’ll leave you shaken, stirred, and wanting more.
Follow Merredith on Instagram: @merredth
Sage Smith: Housekeeper
She airs the dirty laundry.
Follow Sage on Instagram: @sage.smith
Tyler Winston: Events Coordinator
He’s there to make sure there’s never a dull moment.
Follow Tyler on Instagram: @tylerwinstonn
Nick King: Bartender
He keeps the drinks strong and the vibes stronger.
Follow Nick on Instagram: @nick_eking
Charlie Tiedemann: Bartender
He knows when to pour it on.
Follow Charlie on Instagram: @charlietieds
Adair Werley: Housekeeper
She’s not one to sweep things under the rug.
Follow Adair on Instagram: @adairwerley
J.J. Jolaoso: Cook/Personal Trainer
He keeps guests fed and fit.
Follow J.J. on Instagram: @jj_jolaoso
More Vanderpump on Hulu
Vanderpump Rules
This isn’t the first time Lisa Vanderpump’s staff has made for reality TV gold. Watch as personal and professional lives intertwine between the staff at SUR.
Vanderpump Rules may have come to an end, but you can still keep up with Jax, Kristen, Brittany, and more of the OG SUR staff in the Bravo spin-off series, The Valley.*
Watch: Vanderpump Rules*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump made her reality TV debut as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the rest is history.
Watch: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump
She’s the “hostess with the mostess,” as proven in Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. In this laidback and conversational series, Lisa invites celebrity guests to her marvelous Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa, for dinner, drinks, and a good time.
Watch: Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Latest News
Hulu Originals
‘Only Murders in the Building’ S5: Cast, S4 Recap, & More
September 8, 2025
Genres
How to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows in Order
August 22, 2025
TV
The Best FX Shows To Watch Now on Hulu
August 13, 2025
Hulu Originals
FX’s ‘Shōgun’ Series on Hulu: Cast, Where To Stream, and More
August 11, 2025