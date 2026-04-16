Title art for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa on Hulu.

Hulu Originals

The Insider’s Guide to Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 3: Cast Info, Spoilers, More

April 16, 2026

Lisa Vanderpump is the unofficial queen of the hospitality industry and reality television. She has an undeniable knack for managing successful restaurants, producing hit reality television, and serving up delicious, five-star drama we can’t get enough of. 

You may already know Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or her hit show Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. But if you’re new to all things LVP, this Hulu Original series is the perfect place to start. 

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

Vanderpump Villa Season 3 Release Date

All 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa Season 3 will be available to stream starting Thursday, April 16 — exclusively on Hulu. 

Where To Watch Vanderpump Villa Season 3

Vanderpump Villa is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. 

Sign Up for Hulu and Disney+

Welcome to Vanderpump Villa Season 3: What To Expect at Arrival

After trading Los Angeles for the south of France and then a sun-soaked castle in Italy, Lisa Vanderpump is opening the doors to an all-new destination.

This season, the queen of hospitality invites guests to a stunning English estate, where luxury, drama, and impeccable service are once again on the itinerary.

Here’s what to expect from her latest grand venture.

New Location: Where Is Vanderpump Villa in Season 3?

For Season 3, Vanderpump Villa leaves Mediterranean views behind for the English countryside, relocating to the stunning Rosecroft Park.

New and Old Faces: Who’s Not Returning, Who’s Staying, and Who’s Joining

A new season means a new staff and new drama. Though we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite troublemakers, an eager new crew is stepping in, bringing fresh personalities, clashing egos, and plenty of tension to Lisa’s latest luxury retreat. 

Who’s Not Returning to Vanderpump Villa?

  • Andre

  • Grace

  • Lexee

  • Aidan

  • Tyler G

  • Bridget

  • Ashley

  • Tyler A.

  • Sianna

  • Siadi

Who’s Returning to Vanderpump Villa?

  • Lisa

  • Stassi

  • Anthony

  • Gabriella

  • Hannah

  • Marciano

  • Sam

  • Alyssa

  • Sher

  • Dominic

  • Hagen

Who’s Joining Vanderpump Villa?

  • Mike (Cook)

  • Keviah (Server)

  • Lewis (Bartender)

  • Merredith (Bartender)

  • Sage (Housekeeper)

  • Tyler W. (Events Coordinator)

  • Nick (Bartender)

  • Charlie (Bartender)

  • Adair (Housekeeper)

  • J.J. (Cook/Personal Trainer)

Piping Hot Tea: Best Paired With Lisa’s Finest Rosé

This season, the stakes are higher than ever, with a life-changing bonus on the line for a standout staff member and plenty of new hires ready to prove themselves.

Returning favorites are back for redemption, but it’s the guest list that really turns up the heat. Tension tied to Marciano’s past connections bubbles up, pulling new guests into old drama that refuses to stay in the past as DadTok guests from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives make their way to the villa.

As past relationships resurface and new ones begin to form, Lisa’s English estate sets the stage for her most drama-filled summer yet.

Check Out the Insider’s Guide to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Meet the Vanderpump Villa Cast: Season 3

The cast of Vanderpump Villa Season 3 with Lisa Vanderpump featured in the center.

If you’ve watched Vanderpump Rules, you know Lisa sets high standards for the staff at all of her establishments — Vanderpump Villa is no exception. 

Can her staff of hospitality professionals live, work, and play together under the same roof? Meet the Season 3 cast and decide for yourself.

Lisa Vanderpump: Owner

Lisa Vanderpump dressed in a pink dress and hat, holding a small dog in a luxurious villa living room.

She owns the dream. 

Follow Lisa on Instagram: @lisavanderpump

Anthony Bar: Executive Chef

A headshot of Chef Anthony from Vanderpump Villa Season 3.

He turns up the heat.

Follow Anthony on Instagram: @chefanthonybar

Gabriella Sanon: Event Coordinator

A headshot of event coordinator Gabriella for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She gets the party started. 

Follow Gabriella on Instagram: @gabriella.sanon

Hannah Fouch: Server

A headshot of server Hannah for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’s serving up seduction. 

Follow Hannah on Instagram: @hannahfouchh

Marciano Brunette: Lead Server

A headshot of server Marciano for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He delivers the drama.

Follow Marciano on Instagram: @marcianob

Stassi Schroeder: VIP Guest

A headshot of VIP guest Stassi for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’s not here to blend in. 

Follow Stassi on Instagram: @stassischroeder

Sam Terry: Bartender

A headshot of bartender Sam for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He’s charming, chaotic, and best served on the rocks. 

Follow Sam on Instagram: @samm.terry

Alyssa Johnston: Server

A headshot of server Alyssa for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’s spilling secrets — not dishes. 

Follow Alyssa on Instagram: @thealyssajohnston

Sher: Server

A headshot of server Sher for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’ll take your order, then turn the tables.

Follow Sher on Instagram: @x.o.sher

Dominic DeAngelis: Cook

A headshot of chef Dominic for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He’s spicing things up — in and out of the kitchen. 

Follow Dominic on Instagram: @weeknds

Hagen Bach: Housekeeper

A headshot of housekeeper Hagen for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He cleans up the messes — and sometimes makes them. 

Follow Hagen on Instagram: @hagen_bach

Mike Catuosco: Cook

A headshot of chef Mike for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He brings a whole new meaning to “chef’s kiss.”

Follow Mike on Instagram: @chefmikecatuosco

Keviah Healy: Server

A headshot of server Keviah for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’s serving more than just looks. 

Follow Keviah on Instagram: @keviahhealy

Lewis Herring: Bartender

A headshot of bartender Lewis for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He pours on the charm. 

Follow Lewis on Instagram: @lewis_herring

Merredith Lambert: Bartender

A headshot of bartender Merredth for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She’ll leave you shaken, stirred, and wanting more.

Follow Merredith on Instagram: @merredth

Sage Smith: Housekeeper

A headshot of housekeeper Sage for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

She airs the dirty laundry. 

Follow Sage on Instagram: @sage.smith

Tyler Winston: Events Coordinator

A headshot of events coordinator Tyler for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He’s there to make sure there’s never a dull moment. 

Follow Tyler on Instagram: @tylerwinstonn

Nick King: Bartender

A headshot of Nick the bartender for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He keeps the drinks strong and the vibes stronger. 

Follow Nick on Instagram: @nick_eking

Charlie Tiedemann: Bartender

A headshot of Charlie the bartender for Season 3 of Vanderpump Villa.

He knows when to pour it on.

Follow Charlie on Instagram: @charlietieds

Adair Werley: Housekeeper

She’s not one to sweep things under the rug. 

Follow Adair on Instagram: @adairwerley

J.J. Jolaoso: Cook/Personal Trainer

He keeps guests fed and fit. 

Follow J.J. on Instagram: @jj_jolaoso

More Vanderpump on Hulu

Vanderpump Rules

Title art for the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules.

This isn’t the first time Lisa Vanderpump’s staff has made for reality TV gold. Watch as personal and professional lives intertwine between the staff at SUR. 

Vanderpump Rules may have come to an end, but you can still keep up with Jax, Kristen, Brittany, and more of the OG SUR staff in the Bravo spin-off series, The Valley.*

Watch: Vanderpump Rules*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Title art for the Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump made her reality TV debut as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the rest is history. 

Watch: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

She’s the “hostess with the mostess,” as proven in Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. In this laidback and conversational series, Lisa invites celebrity guests to her marvelous Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa, for dinner, drinks, and a good time. 

Watch: Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

WATCH ‘VANDERPUMP VILLA’

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