Lisa Vanderpump is the unofficial queen of the hospitality industry and reality television. She has an undeniable knack for managing successful restaurants, producing hit reality television, and serving up delicious, five-star drama we can’t get enough of.

You may already know Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or her hit show Vanderpump Rules on Bravo . But if you’re new to all things LVP, this Hulu Original series is the perfect place to start.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

Vanderpump Villa Season 3 Release Date

All 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa Season 3 will be available to stream starting Thursday, April 16 — exclusively on Hulu.

Where To Watch Vanderpump Villa Season 3

Vanderpump Villa is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

Sign Up for Hulu and Disney+

Welcome to Vanderpump Villa Season 3: What To Expect at Arrival

After trading Los Angeles for the south of France and then a sun-soaked castle in Italy, Lisa Vanderpump is opening the doors to an all-new destination.

This season, the queen of hospitality invites guests to a stunning English estate, where luxury, drama, and impeccable service are once again on the itinerary.

Here’s what to expect from her latest grand venture.

New Location: Where Is Vanderpump Villa in Season 3?

For Season 3, Vanderpump Villa leaves Mediterranean views behind for the English countryside, relocating to the stunning Rosecroft Park.

New and Old Faces: Who’s Not Returning, Who’s Staying, and Who’s Joining

A new season means a new staff and new drama. Though we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite troublemakers, an eager new crew is stepping in, bringing fresh personalities, clashing egos, and plenty of tension to Lisa’s latest luxury retreat.

Who’s Not Returning to Vanderpump Villa?

Andre

Grace

Lexee

Aidan

Tyler G

Bridget

Ashley

Tyler A.

Sianna

Siadi

Who’s Returning to Vanderpump Villa?

Lisa

Stassi

Anthony

Gabriella

Hannah

Marciano

Sam

Alyssa

Sher

Dominic

Hagen

Who’s Joining Vanderpump Villa?

Mike (Cook)

Keviah (Server)

Lewis (Bartender)

Merredith (Bartender)

Sage (Housekeeper)

Tyler W. (Events Coordinator)

Nick (Bartender)

Charlie (Bartender)

Adair (Housekeeper)

J.J. (Cook/Personal Trainer)

Piping Hot Tea: Best Paired With Lisa’s Finest Rosé

This season, the stakes are higher than ever, with a life-changing bonus on the line for a standout staff member and plenty of new hires ready to prove themselves.

Returning favorites are back for redemption, but it’s the guest list that really turns up the heat. Tension tied to Marciano’s past connections bubbles up, pulling new guests into old drama that refuses to stay in the past as DadTok guests from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives make their way to the villa.

As past relationships resurface and new ones begin to form, Lisa’s English estate sets the stage for her most drama-filled summer yet.

Check Out the Insider’s Guide to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Meet the Vanderpump Villa Cast: Season 3

If you’ve watched Vanderpump Rules, you know Lisa sets high standards for the staff at all of her establishments — Vanderpump Villa is no exception.

Can her staff of hospitality professionals live, work, and play together under the same roof? Meet the Season 3 cast and decide for yourself.

Lisa Vanderpump: Owner

She owns the dream.

Follow Lisa on Instagram: @lisavanderpump

Anthony Bar: Executive Chef

He turns up the heat.

Follow Anthony on Instagram: @chefanthonybar

Gabriella Sanon: Event Coordinator

She gets the party started.

Follow Gabriella on Instagram: @gabriella.sanon

Hannah Fouch: Server

She’s serving up seduction.

Follow Hannah on Instagram: @hannahfouchh

Marciano Brunette: Lead Server

He delivers the drama.

Follow Marciano on Instagram: @marcianob

Stassi Schroeder: VIP Guest

She’s not here to blend in.

Follow Stassi on Instagram: @stassischroeder

Sam Terry: Bartender

He’s charming, chaotic, and best served on the rocks.

Follow Sam on Instagram: @samm.terry

Alyssa Johnston: Server

She’s spilling secrets — not dishes.

Follow Alyssa on Instagram: @thealyssajohnston

Sher: Server

She’ll take your order, then turn the tables.

Follow Sher on Instagram: @x.o.sher

Dominic DeAngelis: Cook

He’s spicing things up — in and out of the kitchen.

Follow Dominic on Instagram: @weeknds

Hagen Bach: Housekeeper

He cleans up the messes — and sometimes makes them.

Follow Hagen on Instagram: @hagen_bach

Mike Catuosco: Cook

He brings a whole new meaning to “chef’s kiss.”

Follow Mike on Instagram: @chefmikecatuosco

Keviah Healy: Server

She’s serving more than just looks.

Follow Keviah on Instagram: @keviahhealy

Lewis Herring: Bartender

He pours on the charm.

Follow Lewis on Instagram: @lewis_herring

Merredith Lambert: Bartender

She’ll leave you shaken, stirred, and wanting more.

Follow Merredith on Instagram: @merredth

Sage Smith: Housekeeper

She airs the dirty laundry.

Follow Sage on Instagram: @sage.smith

Tyler Winston: Events Coordinator

He’s there to make sure there’s never a dull moment.

Follow Tyler on Instagram: @tylerwinstonn

Nick King: Bartender

He keeps the drinks strong and the vibes stronger.

Follow Nick on Instagram: @nick_eking

Charlie Tiedemann: Bartender

He knows when to pour it on.

Follow Charlie on Instagram: @charlietieds

Adair Werley: Housekeeper

She’s not one to sweep things under the rug.

Follow Adair on Instagram: @adairwerley

J.J. Jolaoso: Cook/Personal Trainer

He keeps guests fed and fit.

Follow J.J. on Instagram: @jj_jolaoso

More Vanderpump on Hulu

Vanderpump Rules

This isn’t the first time Lisa Vanderpump’s staff has made for reality TV gold. Watch as personal and professional lives intertwine between the staff at SUR.

Vanderpump Rules may have come to an end, but you can still keep up with Jax, Kristen, Brittany, and more of the OG SUR staff in the Bravo spin-off series, The Valley .*

Watch: Vanderpump Rules *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump made her reality TV debut as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the rest is history.

Watch: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

She’s the “hostess with the mostess,” as proven in Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. In this laidback and conversational series, Lisa invites celebrity guests to her marvelous Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa, for dinner, drinks, and a good time.

Watch: Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.