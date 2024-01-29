Whether you’re new to the Bravo scene or well-versed in reality pop culture, you’ll find some of the best reality television streaming on Hulu with Hulu + Live TV,* including the brand new season of Vanderpump Rules we’ve all been waiting for.

Where glitz and glamor meet drama, our beloved Bravolebs are always there to bring us countless hours of entertainment. Here’s how to watch Bravo live and on–demand with Hulu + Live TV.*

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch Bravo Live on Hulu

Just because you cut the cable cord doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the new season of Vanderpump Rules — all you need is a Hulu + Live TV subscription.*

Live TV subscribers get access to Hulu’s entire streaming library and 75+ live TV channels, including Bravo.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Bring on the drama, because you’re just moments away from keeping up with your favorite Bravolebs in real time. Start streaming the Bravo channel live right now with these three easy steps:

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Are you ready to catch up on life after Scandoval? The wait is finally over. But before you stream the new season of Vanderpump Rules* live on Bravo, here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come.

Watch: Vanderpump Rules *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Vanderpump Rules S11 Spoilers

Fresh off of Dancing with the Stars ,* Ariana is living her best life since splitting from Tom Sandoval — even though the two are still duking it out. This season, fans will get an update on how the exes are navigating each other within their house and social circle.

Speaking of social circles — exes Katie and Schwartz find themselves in a love triangle, Lala’s ready for a rebrand (and a baby), and the resurgence of a ghost from Vanderpump past will leave you shocked.

Plus, Scheana drops a Tom Schwartz-sized bomb none of us saw coming.

*Dancing with the Stars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately

Vanderpump Rules S11 Cast

Fans can expect all the usual suspects this season, including Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Brock Davies, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Jax Taylor (yes, you read that right).

Missing from the crew this season is Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who has made the decision to permanently exit the show post Scandoval. But that doesn’t mean she’s shying away from her side of the story. In her new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue , Leviss dishes the dirt from her point of view.

More of Your Favorite Bravo Shows on Hulu

Do you live for all the (sweet) tea of Southern Charm, the high seas scandals of Below Deck, and the endless entertainment delivered by the frenemies of The Real Housewives?

Start streaming with Hulu + Live TV * to watch episodes of your favorite Bravo shows live and on–demand, including:

The Real Housewives

From Beverly Hills to New York, The Real Housewives franchise follows the who’s who of socialites all over the county. Step into the unbelievable world of wealth, pampered privilege, and complete chaos by streaming episodes of your favorite Real Housewives franchise live on Bravo or on–demand.

Along with the ability to watch new episodes live on Bravo, Hulu + Live TV* subscribers gain access to an exclusive on-demand streaming library, including episodes of your favorite Real Housewives spin-offs, like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ,* The Real Housewives of Atlanta ,* The Real Housewives of New Jersey ,* and more.

Watch: The Real Housewives *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Below Deck

What happens at sea stays at sea — unless the Bravo cameras are rolling. Sail out with the adventurous 20- and 30-somethings who work aboard the mega-yachts chartered by the mega-rich, and see what really goes on below deck.

Stream new episodes live as they air on Bravo, or rewatch all of your favorite episodes on–demand on Hulu with a Live TV* subscription.

Watch: Below Deck *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Southern Charm

Take a peek inside the lives of Charleston’s southern socialites as they charm their way into each other’s beds and onto your screen.

Hulu + Live TV* subscribers can stream all nine seasons of Southern Charm on-demand, along with live TV streaming of the Bravo channel so you can watch new episodes in real time.

Watch: Southern Charm *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Project Runway

Since 2004, budding fashion designers have competed in cut-throat challenges in hopes of getting their big break in the industry through Project Runway on Bravo. But not without drama — and a lot of it.

Hulu + Live TV* subscribers get on-demand access to select seasons.

Watch: Project Runway *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Top Chef

If cooking competition shows are your jam (pun intended), we’re going to guess you’re probably already obsessed with Bravo’s Top Chef. Each season, a new group of aspiring chefs competes in a series of culinary challenges designed to break contestants down until only the top chef remains standing.

All 20 seasons of Top Chef are available for Hulu + Live TV* subscribers to watch on–demand, along with live access to the Bravo Network to watch new episodes in real time.

Watch: Top Chef *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.