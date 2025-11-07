Your favorite Mormon moms are back — and messier than ever. All 10 brand-new episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 drop on Hulu Thursday, November 13!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of “ MomTok ” influencers who share their families, faith, and dance routines online — while shaking up the traditional norms of their religious community. This hit Hulu Original series pulls back the curtain on their world, unveiling the scandals, betrayals, and heartbreak behind their carefully curated posts.



Gear up for Season 3 by catching up on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episodes, including the eye-opening Season 2 Reunion Special .

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3

Get that popcorn popping. The mom influencers dial up the drama for Season 3 of the Emmy®-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.





Season 3 Release Date

The entirety of Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu Thursday, November 13. Binge it all at once or take it one episode at a time — the drama’s not going anywhere.

What to Expect From Season 3

Honestly, what can’t you expect from the Mormon wives? After all, Season 2 gave us a swinging party, explosive fights, infidelity, and a failed MomTok mutiny (for starters).

Season 3 picks up right where last season’s drama left off, diving into the fallout from that explosive Vanderpump Villa gossip, friendship fractures within the MomTok circle, and a few marriages hanging by a thread. Expect lie-detector tests, shifting alliances, and plenty of tears.

Meet the Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

They may not be everyone’s cup of tea (or in these Mormon mom influencers’ case — “dirty soda”), but the leading ladies of MomTok are sure to keep you entertained (on your TV screen and while scrolling TikTok).

Miranda Hope (formerly McWhorter), 27

Relationship Status: Divorced, single

Kids: 2

TikTok Followers: 1.6 Million

Known for: Helping MomTok go viral, being a “soft swinger,” and some seriously uncomfortable moments.

Follow Miranda on TikTok and Instagram .

Whitney Leavitt, 32

Relationship Status: Married to Connor Leavitt

Kids: 3

TikTok Followers: 3.1 Million

Known for: Being the villain of Season 1, having her first sip of alcohol on camera, and her husband’s headline-making habits.

And have you heard about Whitney’s side hustle? (See what we did there?) She’s competing on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars along with Mormon Wives castmate Jen Affleck.

Follow Whitney on TikTok and Instagram .

Demi Engemann, 31

Relationship Status: Married to Bret Engemann (a former Bachelorette contestant)

Kids: 3 (including two stepsons)

TikTok Followers: 1.2 Million

Known for: Having no filter (she says what everyone else is thinking), friction with Mormon Wives cast member Jessi Ngatikaura, and Vanderpump Villa infidelity rumors.

Follow Demi on TikTok and Instagram .

Jen Affleck, 26

Relationship Status: Married to Zac Affleck

Kids: 3

TikTok Followers: 2.5 Million

Known for: Briefly sharing a first, middle, and last name with Jennifer Lopez, being the group’s most devout Mormon, and her husband’s full-on flip-out after she went to a Chippendales show. Along with Whitney, she flaunts her moves on Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

Follow Jen on TikTok and Instagram .

Jessi Ngatikaura, 33

Relationship Status: Married to Jordan Ngatikaura

Kids: 3 (including one stepdaughter)

TikTok Followers: 1.4 Million

Known for: Her hair salon empire, being part of the “sinners” MomTok subgroup, and ongoing marriage issues.

Follow Jessi on TikTok and Instagram .

Layla Taylor, 24

Relationship Status: Single (Divorced from Clayton Wessel)

Kids: 2

TikTok Followers: 722.5K

Known for: Being the youngest member of MomTok, struggling with her faith, and lingering plastic surgery regrets.

Follow Layla on TikTok and Instagram .

Mayci Neeley, 30

Relationship Status: Married to Jacob Neeley

Kids: 3

TikTok Followers: 2.5 Million

Known for: Being a collegiate Division 1 tennis player, her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, and being the one the others look up to. Plus, Mayci wrote a memoir, Told You So, which reflects on some of her past challenges.

Follow Mayci on TikTok and Instagram .

Mikayla Matthews, 25

Relationship Status: Married to Jace Matthews

Kids: 4

TikTok Followers: 3.3 Million

Known for: Being a member of the OG MomTok group, getting pregnant out of wedlock at 16, and creating awareness about her severe chronic eczema.

Follow Mikayla on TikTok and Instagram .

Where to Stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Wondering where to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Stream the hit reality series exclusively on Hulu.

Discover More Reality Shows on Hulu

How to Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu