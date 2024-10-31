If you’re anything like us, you’re a sucker for vampire TV shows any time of year.

From nostalgic classics, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, to laugh-out-loud comedies, like What We Do in the Shadows, we have all of the most iconic vampire TV series available for your streaming pleasure — all you need is a Hulu subscription (garlic and wooden stake are optional).

Best Vampire TV Shows on Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows

Love mockumentary-style sitcoms and vampire shows? Then we’ve got the perfect series for you (insert sinister vampire laugh here). Currently in its final season, What We Do in the Shadows explores the mundane daily — or should we say nightly — lives of a group of quirky vampire roommates, who’ve called Staten Island home for over a century.

Watch: What We Do in the Shadows

True Blood

In the small Louisiana town of Bon Temps, humans and vampires can coexist in harmony — but just because they can, doesn’t mean they do. True Blood follows a telepathic waitress, Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), whose life completely changes when she meets Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern gentleman who also happens to be a (synthetic) blood-sucking vampire.

All seven seasons of the hit HBO drama series are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: True Blood

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Nearly three decades since its debut, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has become a cult classic. Teen drama meets supernatural fantasy in this series about Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young woman with a secret — she’s a vampire hunter.

Together with her mortal friends, Buffy is responsible for protecting the world from evil supernatural threats while overcoming her own fears and doubts.

All seven seasons of the hit vampire series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Angel

If you’re a Buffy fan, you’ll love the spinoff vampire series, Angel. We first meet Angel (David Boreanaz) in Season 1 of Buffy, and over time, discover he’s not just an evil creature — he’s a vampire with a soul, seeking redemption for his wrongdoings.

Stream all five seasons of Angel now on Hulu.

Watch: Angel

Shadowhunters

On her 18th birthday, Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) discovers she’s a Shadowhunter — a human-angel hybrid dedicated to hunting demons of all kinds, including werewolves, warlocks, fairies, and vampires.

As she navigates this new reality, Clary must embrace her identity as a Shadowhunter and learn to wield her newfound powers in a thrilling quest to confront the dark forces threatening her world.

Stream all three seasons of this Freeform series on Hulu.

Watch: Shadowhunters

The Vampire Diaries

You didn’t think the Twilight movies featured the only vampire love triangle, did you? Welcome to Mystic Falls — a charming small town with a rich history that includes supernatural lore of witches and vampires.

Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and her family have deep roots in Mystic Falls, but her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled in a tumultuous romance with two vampire brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

As if navigating her feelings for both brothers isn’t terrifying enough, she must also face the dark secrets that connect her family to the town’s supernatural past.

Watch all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries with the Disney+, Hulu, MaxⓇ bundle .

Watch: The Vampire Diaries *

*The Vampire Diaries requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Strain

From the brilliantly dark and intriguing mind of Guillermo Del Toro comes The Strain — a thriller-horror hybrid that follows Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) of the Center for Disease Control in New York City.

When an airplane lands with dead passengers, Dr. Goodweather and his team are called to investigate a viral outbreak of what appears to be an ancient and deadly strain of vampirism.

Stream all four seasons of The Strain now on Hulu.

Watch: The Strain

Vampire Knight

Anime fans — this supernatural vampire series is for you. Based on the manga by Matsuri Hino, Vampire Knight is set at Cross Academy, a prestigious school with two classes: day students (humans) and night students (vampires).

Like all the best anime series , Vampire Knight has everything — romance, drama, intense battles, and deep moral themes. Both seasons of Vampire Knight are streaming on Hulu, including subbed (English subtitles) and dubbed (English dialogue) options for each episode.

Watch: Vampire Knight

Want more anime? The Animayhem doesn’t stop here. Watch your favorite animations streaming on Hulu .

Reginald the Vampire

In this vampire show based on the book series “Fat Vampire” by Johnny B. Truant, a socially awkward guy who’s haunted by his unfulfilled dreams accidentally becomes a vampire. Now, he must navigate his new lifestyle while keeping it a secret from everyone he knows.

Over time, Reginald learns to adapt to life undead and taps into his greatest potential, making him a very powerful (and dangerous) vampire.

Stream both seasons of Reginald the Vampire on Hulu.

Watch: Reginald the Vampire

Vampire Movies on Hulu

Can’t get enough of these creatures of the night? Check out these vampire movies streaming on Hulu:

*Salem’s Lot, Interview With the Vampire, Vampires in America, and Vampires Suck require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**The Little Vampire requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.