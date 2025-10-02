It’s been more than 15 years since “the lion fell in love with the lamb,” and we fell in love with the first Twilight (2008) movie — which became an instant box office hit.

Whether you’re a “Twihard” or you’re looking to experience the saga for the very first time (“where the hell have you been, loca?!”), here’s everything you need to know about watching the Twilight movies in order. Plus, discover more movies like Twilight streaming now.

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Twilight Movies in Order

With some sagas and franchises, like Star Wars and Planet of the Apes , you can jump in almost anywhere and immerse yourself in a fictional universe. But the five movies in the Twilight saga are best watched in order of their release date.

1. Twilight (2008)





Welcome to Forks, Washington — a small town where there’s always a high chance of rain, with a population of 3,120 people, including the Cullen family and Bella Swan.

While Edward Cullen and his family of vampires have lived in Forks for a while, Bella is new(ish) to town after moving back in with her father for the first time since she was young. Once Bella and Edward cross paths, there’s no looking back.

Watch: Twilight

2. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

After another dangerous encounter between Bella and the vampires, Edward makes the heartbreaking decision to leave Bella and Forks in an effort to keep the person he loves safe from the dangers of his world. Emotionally broken beyond repair, Bella finds solace in her friendship with Jacob Black — but can she really leave behind her one true love?

Watch: The Twilight Saga: New Moon

3. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

There’s only one thing Jacob and Edward have in common — their love for Bella. In this third Twilight installment, the two enemies have no choice but to work together if they want to keep Bella safe from a vengeful vampire out for her blood.

Watch: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

It’s finally time for the wedding of the decade — or the wedding of the century if you’re a Cullen. However, Edward and Bella’s romantic island honeymoon is cut short by a shocking surprise no one saw coming (not even the clairvoyant Alice Cullen).

Watch: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

The world looks different for Bella the vampire, but there’s no time to adjust to her new life. The Cullens must act fast in gathering allies to protect their new family member, Renesmee, from the Volturi.

Watch: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Movies Like Twilight Streaming on Hulu

Vampires Suck (2010)

You can’t trust a vampire, but trust us: If you’re a true “Twihard,” you’ll love these Twilight-esque gems streaming now on Hulu.





Using parody and satire to playfully exaggerate the characteristics and themes of the Twilight saga, Vampires Suck gives a humorous take on the vampire genre.

Why Twilight Fans Might Like Vampires Suck: Us “Twihards” take our love for the Twilight franchise very seriously — but sometimes, it’s good to have a lighthearted laugh at the expense of our favorite things.

Watch: Vampires Suck



Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Also based on a book , Tuck Everlasting is a fantasy coming-of-age story set in the early 20th century. It follows a young girl in love with a boy who lives a quiet, secluded, and immortal life. As she falls deeper in love, she must decide if she should join him in immortality or continue living the only way she’s ever known. Sound familiar?

Why Twilight Fans Might Like Tuck Everlasting: If Twilight were a period drama without the vampires, werewolves, and love triangle, it would be Tuck Everlasting.

Watch: Tuck Everlasting *

*Tuck Everlasting is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Blood Moon (2021)

Blood Moon is a supernatural horror movie that takes place in a small, remote town, much like Forks, where a young woman uncovers dark secrets about her brother’s mysterious disappearance.

Why Twilight Fans Might Like Blood Moon: Similar to the Twilight movies, Blood Moon has suspense, romance, and fantasy with a dark and moody tone.

Watch: Blood Moon *

*Blood Moon is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Cheeky, campy, and peak early-2000s Disney Channel, Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire is less about fangs and frights and more about family chaos, sibling scheming, and one question: How well do you really know your mom’s date?

Why Twilight Fans Might Like Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire: Nostalgia, romance, and vampires — need we say more?

Watch: Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire *

*Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Twilight Cast

Learn more about the main cast of the Twilight Saga, and stream more from the actors on Hulu.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Twilight is the coming-of-age tale of Bella Swan — only this isn’t your typical young adult development story. Thanks to a handsome and sparkly vampire, Bella would give up her mortal life to stay 18 forever.

Discover More Kristen Stewart Movies on Hulu:

Watch: Crimes of the Future (2022), Happiest Season (2020), and Underwater (2020)

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Edward Cullen is a vampire, but he’s not the typical human-hunting, bloodthirsty kind. He and his family pride themselves on self-control and satisfying their thirst as vegetarians (that’s vampire lingo for only feasting on animals).

Discover More Robert Pattinson Movies on Hulu:

Watch: Water for Elephants (2011), Mickey 17 * (2025), The Lighthouse ** (2019), and High Life ** (2019)

*Mickey 17 and The Lighthouse require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

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Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Jacob is part of the Quileute tribe’s werewolves and the only person, other than Edward, who could steal Bella Swan’s heart.

Discover More Taylor Lautner Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: Cheaper by the Dozen 2 * (2005), plus the TV series Scream Queens

*Cheaper by the Dozen 2 is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately..

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan

Charlie Swan is the police chief of Forks and father to Bella. One of the best things about Charlie? “He doesn’t hover.”

Discover More Billy Burke Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: Outbreak (2024), Bloody Axe Wound (2024), and Removal (2010),* plus the TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star and 24 .

*Removal requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

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Nikki Reed as Rosalie Cullen

Rosalie Cullen is Edward’s protective and resentful sister-in-law. But behind her cold and regal demeanor is a gentle, kind, and caring heart.

Discover More Nikki Reed Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: Thirteen (2003), plus the TV series Sleepy Hollow and The O.C.

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

The leader of the Cullen family and a valued medical doctor in Forks, Carlisle Cullen is wise and diplomatic, even in the face of danger.

Discover More Peter Facinelli Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: Loosies * (2011) plus the TV series S.W.A.T., ** Glee , and Damages

*Loosies requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

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Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

Matriarch of the Cullen clan, Esme is kind, caring, and warm despite her cold vampire skin.

Discover More Elizabeth Reaser Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale , American Crime Story , and Grey’s Anatomy

Dakota Fanning as Jane

Don’t let Jane’s short stature and youthful appearance fool you — she’s one vampire you don’t want to mess with.

Discover More Dakota Fanning Movies and Shows on Hulu:

Watch: The Watchers * (2024), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ** (2019), and Please Stand By (2017), plus the TV series Malcolm in the Middle (S2, Episode 13) and The Alienist **

*The Watchers requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.