Anime has gained fans around the globe, enthralling audiences with diverse stories, vibrant worlds and settings, and unforgettable characters.

Whether you’re just starting to learn about anime or you’re a longtime fan of the genre, there’s something for everyone to discover. With Hulu’s extensive Anime Hub offering 300+ titles, your next favorite anime show or movie is waiting for you to stream.

In this guide, we’ll explore all of the best anime — from nostalgic classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and Studio Ghibli films to newer titles for you to discover.

What Is Anime?

Anime is a style of animation from Japan, known for its distinctive artwork, storytelling, and themes. In Japan, “anime” refers to all animation, but internationally, it specifically means Japanese animated series and films — many of which are based on manga (Japanese graphic novels).

Anime spans various genres, including comedy, drama, action, and more. Most anime shows and movies are available in Japanese with English subtitles (subbed) or dubbed English for accessibility.

Types of Anime

Anime typically falls into four main categories:

Shonen (Also Known As Shounen): Action-packed stories aimed at young males.

Shoujo: Relationship-focused narratives aimed at young females.

Seinen: Mature themes aimed at adult males.

Isekai: Fantasy tales of mystical characters in fictional worlds.

While shonen and seinen tend to be created with a male viewer in mind, that doesn’t mean they can’t be enjoyed by all anime fans.

Best Anime Series to Watch

1. Bleach

Seasons on Hulu: 26

Audio: English Subbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

After gaining the powers of a Soul Reaper — teenager Ichigo Kurosaki is tasked with protecting humans from evil spirits when guiding them to the afterlife.

Many anime fans love Bleach for its captivating world building, action-packed sword fights, and epic story arcs. Learn more about this popular anime series, including the sequel series Thousand-Year Blood War with our Insider’s Guide to Bleach .

Watch: Bleach

2. Pokémon

Seasons on Hulu: Several

Audio: English

Genre: Shonen

Even if you’re brand new to anime, chances are you still know that Pikachu is one of the main characters in Pokémon — the groundbreaking TV series largely responsible for popularizing anime in the United States.

The series follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer on his journey to becoming a Pokémon master. Alongside his loyal companion Pikachu and their gym leader friends, Misty and Brock — the team travels across different regions capturing new Pokémon, battling gym leaders, and stopping their nemesis Team Rocket from stealing rare Pokémon.

Relive the nostalgia with three Pokémon series streaming now on Hulu, including Sun & Moon , Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures , and Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends .

Watch: Pokémon

3. My Hero Academia

Seasons on Hulu: 7

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

In a world where most people have superpowers, known as “quirks,” one young boy stands alone. Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite his lack of quirks and instead hones in on his natural bravery and determination.

Everything changes when Izuku encounters All Might, the world’s greatest superhero, who sees his potential and grants him the ultra powerful quirk — One for All.

The series’ captivating mix of superhero elements, deep character development, and intense action make My Hero Academia a stand-out in modern anime.

Watch: My Hero Academia

4. Naruto

Seasons on Hulu: 4

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Naruto follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village who dreams of becoming the village’s strongest leader. Despite being shunned for carrying the spirit of the Nine-Tailed Fox — a powerful beast that once wreaked havoc on the village — Naruto trains relentlessly, forging friendships and facing formidable foes on his journey to prove his worth.

The Naruto franchise consists of three main series (Naruto, Naruto Shippuden , and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ), a spin-off series ( Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals ), and several movies.

Watch: Naruto

5. Attack on Titan

Seasons on Hulu: 4

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Set in a world where humanity’s continued existence is in danger thanks to giant, humanoid creatures known as Titans, one brave young man is willing to fight back — Eren Yeager.

All four seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Discover more about the series, including watch order and character info, with the Insider’s Guide to Attack on Titan .

Watch: Attack on Titan

6. Spy x Family

Seasons on Hulu: 2

Audio: English and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

An elite spy named Twilight is assigned a top-secret mission: create a fake family and infiltrate Eden Academy. The goal is to get close to a high-profile politician, whose only public appearances are at prestigious school functions, and stop him from inciting war.

Unbeknownst to Twilight, his adopted daughter is a telepath and his pretend wife is a deadly assassin. As they juggle their double lives, chaos, comedy, and unexpected family bonds unfold in this action-packed anime series.

Watch: Spy x Family

7. Dragon Ball Z Kai

Seasons on Hulu: 2

Audio: English Dubbed

Genre: Shonen

Much like Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z brings a sense of nostalgia to many fans as Goku and his allies defend Earth from powerful threats like Saiyans, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.

Dragon Ball Z Kai is a remastered and streamlined version of the original series. With updated graphics, re-recorded voice cast, and removal of filler episodes — this condensed version of Dragon Ball Z keeps the series’ legacy intact while becoming more accessible to modern audiences.

Watch: Dragon Ball Z Kai

8. Chainsaw Man

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Denji, a young man riddled with debt, hunts devils as a means of survival. After being tragically killed on the job, Denji cheats death after his loyal devil dog, Pochita, sacrifices itself to revive him — turning Denji into the fearsome Chainsaw Man.

Watch: Chainsaw Man

9. Jujutsu Kaisen

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Cursed spirits feed on humans and wreak havoc in high schooler Yuji Itadori’s world. Despite his extraordinary physical strength, Yuji is thrust into the world of curses after swallowing a powerful talisman in an attempt to protect his friends.

Now bound to the dangerous curse Sukuna, Yuji must navigate a deadly new reality, training to fight curses while struggling to control the dark power within him.

Watch: Jujutsu Kaisen

10. Ishura

Seasons on Hulu: 2

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Seinen

The Hulu Original animated series, Ishura, is set in a world where the Demon King has fallen, leaving a void to be filled by the world’s next strongest warrior. Who will it be?

As these legendary fighters vie for dominance, epic battles, personal rivalries, and intense power struggles unfold in a high-stakes fight for the ultimate title.

Watch: Ishura

11. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric use alchemy, a matter-transforming science, to find the Philosopher’s Stone. After a failed alchemy experiment to bring back their deceased mother costs Edward his arm and leg — and Alphonse his entire body — they embark on a perilous journey to recover what they’ve lost, uncovering the dark secrets of alchemy along the way.

Watch: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

12. Mob Psycho 100

Seasons on Hulu: 3

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama may seem like an ordinary middle-schooler, but he possesses psychic abilities. But there’s one dangerous caveat: His abilities become dangerously unstable if he doesn’t keep his emotions in check — a nearly impossible task for any pre-teen.

Under the mentorship of Reigen, a self-proclaimed psychic master and total fraud, Mob navigates adolescent friendships, school, and the supernatural realm, all while searching for a sense of self.

Watch: Mob Psycho 100

13. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Seasons on Hulu: 4

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Explore the extraordinary bloodline of the Joestar family in this multi-generational anime epic. In this series, each family member is gifted with unique abilities and must face powerful enemies spanning time periods and locations from Victorian-era London to modern-day Japan.

Watch: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

14. Death Note

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Themes of morality, justice, and the consequences of wielding absolute power are explored in the hit anime series Death Note. The hit anime series follows a high schooler named Light Yagami and the spell-binding notebook he discovers in the school yard.

The notebook gives Light the ability to kill anyone whose name he writes in it. In an attempt to use the powers for good, he makes it his goal to eliminate criminals around the world. But is his tenacious sense of justice enough to outrun those trying to steal the book for themselves?

Watch: Death Note

15. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

During Japan’s Taishō Period, kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado’s life is shattered when a demon massacres his family — leaving only his younger sister, Nezuko, alive. The attack left Nezuko cursed, transforming her into a demon.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to cure his sister and slay the demon that murdered his family.

Check out this dark anime series and more murder mysteries on Hulu .

Watch: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

16. One-Punch Man

Seasons on Hulu: 1-2

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Saitama is the strongest man in the world (perhaps even in the universe) and can defeat any enemy with a single punch. Other than that, he’s pretty ordinary — and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is kind of a bore.

Get sucked into a world of intrigue and superhero politicking in the comedy anime series One-Punch Man.

Watch: One-Punch Man

17. Megalobox

Seasons on Hulu: 2

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

In a dystopian future, a man only known by the name “Junk Dog” fights in underground megaloboxing — the only major sport that remains after technology has taken over.

After a fateful megaloboxing match with the reigning champion, Yūri, Junk Dog becomes determined to perfect his craft and face Yūri once more. But to succeed, he must overcome both physical and personal challenges, all while navigating the dark and dangerous underworld of the sport.

Watch: Megalobox

18. Cowboy Bebop

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Seinen

Spike Spiegel and Jet Black are bounty hunters, or “cowboys,” chasing criminals across a colonized solar system. Joined by con artist Faye Valentine, a genetically engineered Corgi named Ein, and the brilliant teenage tech-hacker Edward, they become the quirkiest and most lovable band of space cowboys in the universe.

Watch: Cowboy Bebop

20. Sailor Moon

Seasons on Hulu: 5

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shoujo

Sailor Moon follows Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy but kind-hearted teenage girl, who discovers that she’s destined to become the leader of a group of magical guardians known as Sailor Senshi. Alongside her friends, Usagi transforms into Sailor Moon and uses her newfound powers to protect the planet from evil.

Sailor Moon Crystal , a retelling of the Sailor Moon story, is also available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Sailor Moon

21. Tokyo Ghoul

Seasons on Hulu: 3

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Seinen

Welcome to the world of Tokyo Ghoul, where flesh-eating creatures secretly live among humans. The series follows college student Ken Kaneki, who is suddenly thrust into this world when he becomes half-human, half-ghoul following a horrific accident.

At odds with his new identity, Kaneki (now known as Haise Sasaki) must find a way to survive within a society that fears and hunts his kind.

Watch: Tokyo Ghoul

22. Trigun

Seasons on Hulu: 1

Audio: English Dubbed and Japanese Options

Genre: Shonen

Anime melds with the Western genre in Trigun, a popular anime series about Vash the Stampede — a gunslinger with a mysterious past who roams the wild, lawless desert like a destructive force of nature. Despite his tarnished name and the chaos that follows him, Vash is a pacifist who avoids killing at all costs — even when faced with bounty hunters and deadly foes.

Watch: Trigun

Best Anime Movies

Studio Ghibli

Audio: Various

Studio Ghibli is a renowned Japanese animation studio known for creating the most beloved and critically acclaimed films in anime history. Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio is behind classic films like Spirited Away (2001),* Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989),* and My Neighbor Totoro (1988).*

Studio Ghibli movies are available to stream on Hulu with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle. Check out our Studio Ghibli Guide to learn more.

Watch: Studio Ghibli *

Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

*Studio Ghibli movies require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes (2022)

Audio: English and Japanese dubbed

Genre: Seinen



In this anime film based on the novel by Mei Hachimoku, The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes is a coming-of-age fantasy about Kaoru and Anzu — two high school students who discover a mysterious tunnel that travels through time.

What seems like a thrilling adventure at first soon becomes a tragic story of the passage of time — those who walk through the tunnel to remain unchanged while the world around them continues on.

Watch: The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes

Pokémon Movies

Audio: English

Genre: Shonen

The stories of Ash and Pikachu continue with Pokémon movies, Zoroark: Master of Illusions (2011) Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009), Giratina and the Sky Warrior (2009), and The Rise of Darkrai (2007) — streaming now on Huu.

Watch: Pokémon Movies

K: Missing Kings (2014)

Audio: Japanese with English Subtitles

Genre: Shonen and seinen

In a continuation of the K anime series , K: Missing Kings follows the aftermath of the disappearance of the Red King, Mikoto Suoh.

K is a supernatural and action-packed saga centered around a world of Kings — each associated with different colors and powers. With vibrant animation, complex characters, and intense action sequences, K is a stand-out story among anime fans.

Watch: K: Missing Kings

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel

Audio: English

Genre: Seinen

The Fate/stay night anime movies are part of the larger Fate franchise , which is based on a visual novel created by Type-Moon. The franchise is known for its intricate storytelling, epic battles, and focus on Servants — legendary figures from history and mythology who are summoned to fight in a deadly battle known as the Holy Grail War.

Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel is a trilogy of films that adapt the “Heaven’s Feel” route of the Fate/stay night visual novel, including Heaven’s Feel I. Presage Flower (2017), Heaven’s Feel II. Lost Butterfly (2019), and Heaven’s Feel III. Spring Song (2020).